Gordon Ramsay caused a social media meltdown among his followers after posting a near-nude photo of himself on Instagram. The celebrity chef, who turns 51 next month, showed off his incredibly ripped physique as he stood on the beach in nothing but tight Lycra shorts and a pair of trainers.

Gordon wished Ironman athletes the best of luck as he wrote: "One of the most incredible feelings ever sat in the water on the start line minutes before the cannon goes off @im.kona good luck to all the athletes taking part and a big thank you to all the supporters and helpers @iamspecialized_tri @ironmantri, let the island come to you. Best wishes and race safe. Next year I'm coming back can't wait."

The father-of-four appears to have passed on his sporting talent to his children, in particular his teenage daughter Megan. Earlier this year, Megan completed the London Marathon in memory of her baby brother Rocky. Gordon and his wife Tana sadly lost their unborn baby in June 2016 when Tana miscarried.

On her JustGiving page, Megan wrote: "Last year I sadly lost my little brother Rocky while my mum was 5 months pregnant, and I miss him every day and I am running in loving memory of him." The teenager ran the 26.3-mile race for Great Ormond Street, a charity that she described as being "very close to mine and my family's heart".

Gordon is supporting the charity again this year. The chef is taking part in The Velodrome Pursuit alongside Victoria Pendleton, revealing on Instagram: "Cycling is one of my favourite sports and that's why I'm so excited that the @gtrfoundation are involved with The Velodrome Pursuit in support of @greatormondst! It's going to be a day full of amazing training and adrenaline."