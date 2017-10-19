Demi Lovato posts shocking before-and-after picture of her anorexia The singer has been open about her struggles with depression and substance abuse

She has been open about her struggles with mental health, addiction, and eating disorders. And on Wednesday, Demi Lovato shared a powerful message with her followers on Instagram stories, detailing her battle with anorexia. Sharing a before-and-after picture of her body, the 25-year-old simply wrote: "Recovery is possible". Over the years, Demi has been open about her battle with depression, substance abuse, and eating disorders, and earlier this year, she celebrated five years of being sober.

Taking to Instagram, the pop star thanked her friends and fans for all their support. She shared a picture of an app with the milestone marked across it, and posted an inspirational message to reflect on her tough journey. She wrote: "So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession."

Demi recently released her new documentary, Simply Complicated, based on her recovery and her ongoing struggle. Speaking about the project, the American star told Teen Vogue: "It was really hard to talk about on camera. But I knew that if I was honest, it would help somebody understand. Sometimes I'm not perfect with my recovery and my eating issues, but I keep fighting. And I want people to see that."

In the documentary, Demi also revealed that she had an eating disorder relapse last summer following her break-up from actor Wilder Valderema. "There are issues that I haven’t conquered yet that I know I won’t conquer if I’m relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness. I just wasn’t ready and there was so much in my life that I hadn’t explored yet," she shared.