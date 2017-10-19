Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams reveals she felt suicidal at height of fame The Destiny's Child singer has shared her struggle with depression

Michelle Williams has opened up about her battle with depression, revealing she felt suicidal at the height of her fame with Destiny's Child. The R&B singer, 37, discussed her struggle with mental health during an appearance on The Talk, where she told viewers: "For years, I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression." Michelle explained that her depression started when she was just 13, and carried on thoughout her late teens and 20s while she was topping the charts with Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé.

She continued: "When I disclosed it to our manager, Beyonce's dad [Mathew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, 'You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You're about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?'" However, Michelle's depression got worse and she admitted she thought about ending her life. "I was at that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like 'I'm the provider, I take care of people, I'm not supposed to be feeling this way - what do I do?'," she said. "I wanted out." Following her television appearance, the Lose My Breath hitmaker took to Twitter to urge people suffering with mental health issues to speak out. "Thank you @TheTalkCBS for being a safe place to talk about #depression #mentalhealthawareness!! Don't be afraid to reach out for help," she tweeted.

Fans rushed to heap praise on the singer following her candid confession, with one saying: "I've always loved you but after watching you today on the Talk I just don't know how much more I can admire someone. You are so authentic. I admire your endless strength and courage." Another said: "Thank you for sharing about your struggles with depression. You help me today in so many ways you won’t understand. Destiny’s Child is my favourite group of all times. I still follow my favourite people Michelle, Beyoncé and Kelly. Much love and thanks again." Michelle later told her followers: "I'm so thankful for the support! I just ask that the headlines and quotes reflect what I said. I didn't say I 'wanted out of the group.'"