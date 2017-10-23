Olly Murs opens up about depression battle following X Factor axe: 'It was intense' Olly hosted X Factor alongside Caroline Flack in 2015

He was sensationally dropped after hosting one series of The X Factor in 2015. And in a new interview, Olly Murs has revealed he battled with depression after his presenting duties alongside Caroline Flack was met with much criticism. He told Daily Star: "I was dealing with the pressures of this industry when I was first in the public eye… it's not easy for anyone. And I've gone through worse since then." The singer, who finished in second place on the ITV singing competition in 2009, confessed the pressure to present was "intense". He added: "There was a lot of pressure on my shoulders hosting at the time what was the biggest show on TV."

Olly Murs presented X Factor alongside Caroline Flack in 2015

Discussing his mental health, Olly continued: "It wasn't serious depression but I had a difficult time. It could have got a lot worse." He suffered a string of on-stage gaffes, but one which stood out the most was when he revealed the name of eliminated contestant Monica Michael too early. The pop star, 33, also fluffed his lines and missed his cue during the live shows. But since then, Olly's career has gone from strength to strength. Last week, it was announced that the singer has joined the revamped judging panel for the upcoming series of The Voice UK. He will mentor aspiring singers alongside returning coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.

The singer is the new judge on The Voice UK

Speaking of his new venture, Olly revealed: "I'm absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can't wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom. I'm excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I'm in it to WIN!" The British singer first found fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009. He finished runner-up and went on to release four UK No.1 albums and four No.1 singles. The singer replaces Gavin Rossdale, who, over the summer, was rumoured to have lost his position as a coach.