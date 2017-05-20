Pippa Middleton’s radiant bridal beauty look Pippa chose a low-key make-up look for her wedding day

Pippa Middleton complemented her beguiling Giles Deacon wedding gown with an oh-so-elegant updo and a perfectly polished make-up look. Looking very much the English Rose, the 33-year-old chose to keep things simple and eschewed a full-on face for low-key make-up that played on her natural beauty. She beamed from ear-to-ear as she arrived at the church, looking incredibly happy.

Pippa went for a pared-back yet polished beauty look on her big day

Opting for a flawless, luminous base, Pippa enhanced the apples of her cheeks with a soft pink blush and lined her eyes with a slate-grey liner. Black waterproof mascara added volume to her eyelashes and the look was completed with a slick of creamy pink lipstick.

Pippa usually wears her hair down in glossy waves or in sophisticated half-up-half-down styles but for her nuptials her thick, chocolate-hued hair was piled atop her head in a beautiful, voluminous updo. A glittering Maidenhair Fern tiara by Robinson Pelham made for the ultimate finishing touch.

Pippa with her father, Michael Middleton, at St Mark's Church in Englefield

The bride is thought to have up amped up her fitness routine in the run up to her wedding to hedge-fund manager James Matthews, signing up to a three-month-long bridal bootcamp at Grace Belgravia in London’s Knightsbridge. Earlier this week Pippa was spotted leaving Santi, a South Kensington spa with an array of result-driven treatments and therapies.

The bride looked every inch the English Rose

Oh her big day Pippa looked nothing short of captivating in her floor-length Giles Deacon bridal gown. Devastatingly lovely, the 33-year-old’s cap-sleeved bespoke dress featured a high neck and beautiful heart-shaped cut-out detailing to the back - she teamed it with a pair of ivory satin stilettos by Manolo Blahnik.

