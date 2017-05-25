TOPSHOP Beauty’s must-have new Festival Collection

TOPSHOP Beauty has launched a snazzy new edit of glittery goodness, guaranteed to knock your socks off. The Festival Collection is a covetable line-up of iridescent and spangle-heavy formulas in a slew of gorgeous, three-dimensional textures. So you can shine bright light a diamond whether you’re knee-deep in mud in a blustery field somewhere, or not.

TOPSHOP Beauty's Festival Collection is perfect for recreating trend-led make-up looks

Riffing off the intergalactic beauty looks that dazzled on the SS17 catwalks, the brand new collection is just the ticket for embracing the exuberant spirit of festival season. From the sparkly shapes adorning models’ faces at Giamba to the silver-dabbed inner-eyes at Marc Jacobs and DKNY’s oh-so-sparkly lips, there was no shortage of beauty inspiration.

STORY: The glitter eyeshadow palette you’ve got to get your hands on

The twinkly Glitter Pots, priced at just £5, are available in four metallic shades: rose gold Firefly, silver Disco Ball, pinky-purple Catalyst and Teacher’s Pet - thousands of teeny, tiny gold stars that look incredible patted onto your décolleté. To adhere embellishments to the skin, the budge-proof Facial Glue is a godsend with its lightweight formula and ultra-fine applicator.

We can't get enough of the playful Glitter Pot in Teacher's Pet

You can get creative and illustrate your face with playful accents using the new Glitter Liner or add definition to your cheekbones and cupid’s bow (or wherever else takes your fancy) with the multi-tonal Chameleon highlighter - the pretty, pearlised powder imparts a velvety glow that can be layered up or applied wet for a more intense finish.

Get creative with the Metallic Liner and adorn your face with fun, sparkly doodles

When it comes to beauty trends, unicorn make-up has been colossal of late and TOPSHOP Beauty’s new edit of Eyeshadow Monos – in six shades that span pale green Martian to lilac Milky Way – allow you to dip your toe into the look. Just swipe the powder across each lid using your finger, et voilà!

We can’t wait to experiment with this magical, sparkle-flecked collection at summer music extravaganzas and beyond. Because if you can’t go all-out at a festival, when can you?

