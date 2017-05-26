Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wear matching lipstick in smouldering Instagram photo The stunning sisters were modelling the Doll Matte lipstick from the new KoKo Collection Kit

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase a stunning new brazen red ‘Doll Matte’ lipstick from the new Koko Kollection Kit, - seeing her join forces once again with her older sister Khloe Kardashian. In the photograph, the vibrant shade is modelled by the striking pair in an awe-inspiring shot, seeing the duo pose in all-white attire – both in ultra-cool form-fitting top teamed with bikini bottoms, contrasting beautifully both with their lips and the red backdrop.

Beauty-wise, both sisters wear their long, glossy hair down in a sleek, straight ‘do, while their nails appear to be painted the same, cherry red shade. For make-up, their eyelids are dusted in a shimmer-gold metallic base, while their cheekbones are enhanced with a swipe of rose-hued blush. A strong brow completes their ultra-cool look.

Kylie and Khloe modelled the Doll Matte lipstick in a stunning Instagram photo

Back by popular demand, shoppers will be able to get their hands on the new range on the 31 May. In a second photograph, Kylie unveiled more gorgeous shades, which include a pillar box red matte, a peach shimmer gloss, a violet matte and an ultra-girly fuchsia shade.

Kylie showcased more shades from the upcoming Koko Kollection

Kylie has long since made a name for herself in the world of beauty, having debuted her make-up range, Kylies Cosmetics, back in 2016, which has since seen her launch many an exciting collections, including a Christmas range, and even open up a flagship store. Khloe came on board back in November last year with the debut launch of Koko Kollection.

At the time, the excited older sister shared the news on social media, telling her 58.2 million Instagram followers she was "so excited" about the collaboration. "I am so excited Kylie is sharing her lip-kit empire with me! So proud of the collaboration we have created together,"

Khloé wrote. "We've both worked really hard on these shades! It's perfect! It's everything. Ky, I'm so honoured to be your first collaboration! Working with you is a dream!"

Renowned for her fearless approach to beauty, Kylie’s make-up range has long been a hit with celebrity fans, including Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera.