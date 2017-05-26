Holly Willoughby goes make-up free while on mummy duties in funny Instagram clip! Holly Willoughby looked fresh-faced in the sweet video

Holly Willoughby looked fresh-faced without a trace of make-up while filming a cute video with her three children. In the video, her two sons and daughter can be heard making plenty of noise in the background as Holly winces into the camera. Sharing the video with her 2.2million followers, Holly wrote: "Mmmm nice quiet morning."

Fans were quick to praise the sweet video, with one writing: "Welcome to the half term @hollywilloughby I'm with you," while another added: "Been there! All I can say is one day they'll have grown up and left home and the silence will be deafening!" Others commented on her make-up free look. "Enjoy, you are just as beautiful without make up on," one person wrote." Another replied to the video writing: "Without a scrap of makeup you're still a beauty."

Mmmm nice quiet morning.... 😳 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 25, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Holly has previously spoken about balancing her work life with her family. Chatting at an event back in March, she said: "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do, I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off."

Holly shared a snap with her mum, Lynne

Holly regularly gives fans an insight into her life on Instagram, and recently shared a snap of herself and her mum, Lynne, to wish her a happy 69th birthday. She wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful mumma!!!! Gorgeous both inside and out… love you 69 today! Shhhhhh." Speaking about the relationship with her mum during an interview with the Mirror, Holly said: "I still run everything past her. If I'm about to buy a pair of shoes, I'll go, 'Mum, do you think I should be doing this?' It's silly. I'm a fully grown woman, of course I can buy shoes. But I still like to talk to her about everything."