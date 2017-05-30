The Queen’s all-time favourite nail colour costs just £7.99 Queen Elizabeth has been wearing the very same Essie pale pink nail polish for 28 years and it costs just £7.99

It has been revealed that Queen Elizabeth always gravitates towards one particular nail polish – a sheer powder-pink hue from American nail brand Essie. The pretty pink shade, priced at an affordable £7.99 and aptly named ‘Ballet Slippers’, has been the Queen’s go-to colour since 1989 when Her Majesty’s hairdresser penned a letter to brand founder Essie Weingarten to request a bottle of the elegant, best-selling polish.

Queen Elizabeth has given Essie's nail polish the royal seal of approval

The flattering colour works well when paired with outfits in a whole host of colours and is therefore perfect for the Queen who often chooses to wear two-pieces and coats in notably punchy tones.

STORY: The Queen pays tribute to victims of Manchester attack

In July 2016 she came face-to-face with dozens of garments she’s worn in the past at the preview of 'Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe' at Buckingham Palace. From her exquisite ivory wedding dress to the christening gown she sported back in 1926 when she was just one month old, the exhibition showcased 150 of her most iconic ensembles.

Queen Elizabeth's nail colour of choice complements her colourful wardrobe perfectly

The Queen isn’t the only royal known to be a fan of high-street nail label Essie. When the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011, manicurist Marina Sandoval blended Essie’s ultra-wearable Allure shade with Bourjois So Laque Nail Enamel in ‘Rose Lounge’ (a pastel pink hue) to create a lovely, timeless colour.

keep your nails just as strong as you are with our new #essietreatlovecolor… just like one of our ultimate girl crushes @thatsheart! 💪 #essielove A post shared by essie (@essiepolish) on May 15, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

The brand has just introduced a number of new additions to its Treat Love & Colour collection – a line-up of covetable sheer nail colours that restore strength to dry, brittle nails and help to lock in moisture. The new shades include a few universally flattering neutrals - ‘Good As Nude’, ‘Tonal Taupe’ and ‘See The Light’ - which we’re sure the Queen would give her royal seal of approval.

See the gorgeous marble-effect make-up brushes you've got to invest in...