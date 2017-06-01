Ashley Graham's sultry make-up Instagram photo is stunning - take a look The model looked beautiful as she posed in front of the lens

Ashley Graham is stunning! The 29-year-old model posted a smouldering shoulder shot on Instagram this week, which resulted in an abundance of compliments from her followers. In the shot, she is seen playfully pouting at the camera, with a sultry make-up look. Her flawless complexion radiates through the photo with a glowy base and touch of peach hued blush, while a statement smoky eye look enhances her large brown doe eyes beautifully, with a shimmer of grey eyeshadow, outline of liner and layers of black mascara. A perfectly groomed brow and soft pink lip finish off her awe-inspiring look.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 31, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

In the photo, which received over 150,000 likes in less than a day, Ashley's glossy, long brown hair is swept to the side in flowing waves. A pair of gold statement drop earrings and a cool white tee with a black strapy halterneck are also visible.

Of late, Ashley has been turning heads both on social media and on the red carpet. Earlier in the month, she wore a striking H&M gown to her first ever Met Gala. The model attended the 2017 ceremony in New York rocking a corset-style gown with a white top and red billowing skirt, with scarlet ruffles on her right shoulder. It was a custom-made piece by the high street retailer and having formed a strong relationship with the brand over the years Ashley couldn't wait to grace her first Met Gala red carpet wearing one of its ensembles.

The stunning model looks just as beautiful with minimal make-up

Although a natural in-front of the camera, Ashley recently revealed to ET that she was close to quitting modelling, explaining that her mother convinced her not to. “I said (to my mom), 'I can't do it anymore, I'm coming home. This is it,' and she said, 'No, no, you're not coming home. Your body is going to change someone's life and New York needs you. The fashion industry needs you,' and I stayed."

In the last 15 months alone Ashley has graced the cover of American and British Vogue, had a Barbie doll made in her likeness and landed the title of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.