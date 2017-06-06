Meghan Markle's beauty secrets and top make-up products These are the make-up products Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle swears by...

Whether it's on-screen as Rachel in hit TV show Suits or off-duty, Meghan Markle never looks anything short of stunning. Her make-up is always understated and pared-back, letting her natural beauty shine through. The actress has previously shared the secrets to her low-key beauty look on her lifestyle website, The Tig, and in interviews with Allure, Express and Birchbox. We've compiled all of her beauty advice - you're welcome...!

Meghan is known for her stunning natural beauty

On her everyday look, Meghan reveals: "My routine is very simple. I call it the five-minute face. It's just Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat, curled lashes, mascara, chapstick and a little bit of blush." Speaking about the Touche Éclat, an iconic concealing product, Meghan continues: "It blends, it's compact and if you've worked a 17-hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively."

The actress often glams it up for red carpet events

When she wants to step it up and add a touch of drama to her make-up look, the star uses "MAC Teddy Eye Kohl, which is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it. A make-up artist I work with often, Kayleen McAdams, turned me on to it."

As for other must-have products, Meghan swears by NARS Blush in Orgasm, a cult classic in the beauty world, as well as Diorshow Iconic Mascara and Make-up Forever HD Powder - "it lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny." Other staples in the actress' make-up bag are the Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler and Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment with SPF 15. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best," she reveals. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips."

Last but not least, Meghan name-checks the Laura Mercier Illuminating Primer. "I don't wear foundation unless I'm filming, so this is what I put on every day after moisturiser to give my skin a dewy glow. It's not sparkly, it's true to its name - illuminating."

