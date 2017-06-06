Holly Willoughby balances parenting while getting ready for the Glamour Awards The This Morning proved to be the queen of multi-tasking in a fun Instagram photo

Holly Willoughby is a busy mother-of-three, and just like all working mums, she has proved she is a master of multi-tasking. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the TV host posted a fun photograph of her getting ready for a night out at the Glamour Awards – all while entertaining her children. In the shot, captioned: “Getting ready for the Glamour Awards and this table pretty much sums up my life!” a table can be seen with an exciting assortment of make-up brushes, palettes and creams at one end, while a Princess colouring book, children’s cutlery and art materials also share the space.

Holly shared a fun photo of her getting ready while looking after her children

Holly also posted a stunning photo of herself before leaving home to attend the star-studded event. Captioning the photo: “And just before I left home the sun came out…” the 36-year-old is seen smiling outside in her garden, wearing a beautiful dusty pink dress. The semi-sheer design is adorned with a whimsical flowers in fuchsia and forest green hues.

The mid-length shot captures the presenter’s natural beauty perfectly. Holly’s long, glossy blonde hair, which is usually styled down in loose curls, is worn in a pretty up-do. Make-up wise, her eyes are enhanced with a touch of black mascara, while a sweep of rose hued blush, a pale pink lip and perfectly groomed brow complete her evening look.

And just before I left home the sun came out... #glamourawards ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Holly also shared a beautiful photograph of her outfit for the Glamour Awards

Holly is known for her ultra-feminine sense of style, and is often seen wearing pastel shades, patterned dresses and smart pencil skirts on the days she presents This Morning.

Earlier in the day, while presenting the popular ITV morning show with co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly looked gorgeous in a polka dot dress from British label L.K. Bennett. The navy blue Pernila dress – which is priced at £275 and can be purchased on the brand’s website – has been cut in a waist-cinching design and features cap sleeves and a darted skirt.