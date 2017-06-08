Victoria Beckham is not only smiling, she's laughing in her latest Instagram video The former Spice Girl looked beautiful as she showcased her fabulous smile in the footage

Victoria Beckham’s hairstylist Ken Paves posted a gorgeous new video of the fashion designer getting her hair straightened in a sleek ‘do on Instagram this week. And while Ken danced away as he worked his magic, the main focus of the clip was Victoria’s beaming smile. Notorious for her more serious expressions, the mother-of-four lit up the room in the happy footage as she leant back laughing while videoing her friend on her phone. Looking relaxed, the former Spice Girl wore a summer-ready ombre ensemble, consisting of a loose fitting tie-dye apricot blouse and vibrant orange pleat skirt.

The moment you realize you are dancing alone!!! Lol @VictoriaBeckham A post shared by Ken Paves (@kenpaves) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Victoria Beckham's smile lit up the room in the fun Instagram video

Beauty-wise, Victoria looked as gorgeous as ever, with a glowy base enhancing her flawless complexion and a bold outline of black liner highlighting her large brown eyes. A perfectly groomed brow and sweep of blush completed her awe-inspiring look.

Ken, along with make-up artist Wendy Rowe, joined Victoria last month as she promoted her new VB X Estee Lauder beauty range in Beijing. The 43-year-old shared numerous videos throughout her trip, and it looked like they were having the best time, with clips including Victoria demonstrating serious mutli-tasking skills while getting ready in the back of a taxi.

Victoria and her glam squad - Ken Paves and Wendy Rowe

Known for her fashion-forward, refined look, Victoria tends to opt for 'no make-up' make-up, occasionally going for a subtle smoky eye to add a hint of drama.

The 43-year-old partnered with luxury make-up label Estée Lauder in September to launch a confidence-boosting beauty collection, VB x Estée Lauder, which sold out in minutes online on the day that it dropped. The range consisted of four striking looks which were themed around London, Paris, New York and LA.

Earlier this year Victoria collaborated with the beauty brand for a second time to launch another line of ultra-covetable, versatile products but this time the make-up takes on a notably more muted palette. Two of the hero pieces from the most recent line-up include the hydrating, long-wearing lipstick in nude spice and the bronzer in saffron sun – a buildable matte bronzing powder that's perfect for warming up fairer complexions.