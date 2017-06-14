Kim Kardashian is launching a beauty brand: 6 things we’re hoping for
The reality TV star has already proved herself as a fashion designer
It’s happening. Kim Kardashian is launching her own makeup brand, and can now add ‘cosmetics entrepreneur’ to her ever growing CV. Kim shared three posts on Instagram, which didn’t give much away apart from the website: kkwbeauty.com and the date, 21 June. We’re not used to so much mystery from the reality star.
STORY: Kim Kardashian keeps it cool in Yeezy joggers while out in New York
Her fans are really losing it over the news.
@KimKardashian is launching a beauty line.. in crying 😭😭💗💗💗I'm so excited take all my money now
— SettyWap👑 (@setty25_) June 14, 2017
Kim Kardashian is putting out a beauty line!! YESSSSSSS!! pic.twitter.com/zfmLDjlRGt
— T-Rizzle (@trizzlemabizzle) June 14, 2017
I'm so excited for @KimKardashian's beauty line!!!!!
— Hani Lutfi ✊🏽 (@hanilutfii) June 14, 2017
We have so many questions. Will it be anything like sister Kylie Jenner’s line? Is there some rivalry? Will it be so expensive we will still only be able to dream about emulating Kim’s cheek bones?
Love her or hate her, no one’s denying Kim K knows her cosmetics, so
here’s what we’re crossing our fingers will be included in KKW Beauty.
1. Contouring blenders
Because how could she leave this out? Kim’s contouring photos became almost as famous as her when she shared how to achieve the perfect balance of light and dark that gives her face more shape.
2. A range of nude, matte lipsticks
Kim collaborated with Kylie to produce four shades of nude lipsticks for her sister’s line. She said afterwards: “I wanted to do nude shades because that’s all I really wear.” So could there be an ever wider range in her own collection?
3. ANYTHING to give us these brows
Fans will be hoping for brow pencils and brushes to emulate Kim’s famous eyebrows, but without the expensive treatments she probably has. We can dream…
4. A smokey eye palette
Dark eyes are a must if you want to recreate Kim’s signature look, but every now and again she rocks a subtle smokey eye. Gorgeous.
5. Some influence from Mario Dedivanovic
Mario is Kim’s personal makeup artist, so chances are he’s involved (fingers crossed). He was relatively unknown before working with one of the most famous women in the world, and now counts Chanel Iman, Naomi Harris and Chrissy Teigen among his clientele. This is a man who knows everything there is to know about sculpting cheekbones.
6. Affordability
Kylie’s cosmetics brand isn’t cheap. There are lipstick and liner kits for $29 and palettes cost around $40, so Kim may follow in her footsteps, or go further and make her line even more exclusive… don’t do it Kim!
STORY: Kim Kardashian and Kayne West to launch children's clothing line
Latest comments