Kim Kardashian is launching a beauty brand: 6 things we’re hoping for The reality TV star has already proved herself as a fashion designer

It’s happening. Kim Kardashian is launching her own makeup brand, and can now add ‘cosmetics entrepreneur’ to her ever growing CV. Kim shared three posts on Instagram, which didn’t give much away apart from the website: kkwbeauty.com and the date, 21 June. We’re not used to so much mystery from the reality star.

@kkwbeauty A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Her fans are really losing it over the news.

@KimKardashian is launching a beauty line.. in crying 😭😭💗💗💗I'm so excited take all my money now — SettyWap👑 (@setty25_) June 14, 2017

Kim Kardashian is putting out a beauty line!! YESSSSSSS!! pic.twitter.com/zfmLDjlRGt — T-Rizzle (@trizzlemabizzle) June 14, 2017

I'm so excited for @KimKardashian's beauty line!!!!! — Hani Lutfi ✊🏽 (@hanilutfii) June 14, 2017

We have so many questions. Will it be anything like sister Kylie Jenner’s line? Is there some rivalry? Will it be so expensive we will still only be able to dream about emulating Kim’s cheek bones?

Love her or hate her, no one’s denying Kim K knows her cosmetics, so

here’s what we’re crossing our fingers will be included in KKW Beauty.

1. Contouring blenders

Wanna see how @scottbarnes68 contours?! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 4, 2012 at 9:58am PDT

Because how could she leave this out? Kim’s contouring photos became almost as famous as her when she shared how to achieve the perfect balance of light and dark that gives her face more shape.

2. A range of nude, matte lipsticks

Keep Up A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 24, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

Kim collaborated with Kylie to produce four shades of nude lipsticks for her sister’s line. She said afterwards: “I wanted to do nude shades because that’s all I really wear.” So could there be an ever wider range in her own collection?

3. ANYTHING to give us these brows

✌🏽️ to 2015 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 2, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

Fans will be hoping for brow pencils and brushes to emulate Kim’s famous eyebrows, but without the expensive treatments she probably has. We can dream…



4. A smokey eye palette

❤️ @kyliejenner A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 5, 2016 at 6:11pm PDT

Dark eyes are a must if you want to recreate Kim’s signature look, but every now and again she rocks a subtle smokey eye. Gorgeous.

5. Some influence from Mario Dedivanovic

#makeupbymario #themasterclass #kimkardashian A post shared by Official Page ->@makeupbymario (@mariodedivanovic) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Mario is Kim’s personal makeup artist, so chances are he’s involved (fingers crossed). He was relatively unknown before working with one of the most famous women in the world, and now counts Chanel Iman, Naomi Harris and Chrissy Teigen among his clientele. This is a man who knows everything there is to know about sculpting cheekbones.

6. Affordability

Kylie’s cosmetics brand isn’t cheap. There are lipstick and liner kits for $29 and palettes cost around $40, so Kim may follow in her footsteps, or go further and make her line even more exclusive… don’t do it Kim!

