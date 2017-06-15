Former Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie, 81, looks sensationally youthful on This Morning Amanda Barrie played Alma Baldwin on the ITV soap between 1981-2001

Amanda Barrie, who played Alma Baldwin on Coronation Street 1981 until 2001, looked sensational as she joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa this week. The actress, who was on the show to talk about her upcoming programme The Baby Boomers Guide To Getting Old, revealed that she had "boomed a long time before the baby boomers," which prompted Phillip to ask: "Is it rude for a gentlemen to ask a lady her age." Replying, Amanda said: "No darling, everyone knows. It’s all anyone asks! I’m nearly 82, I’m 81."

STORY: Holly Willoughby goes make-up free while on mummy duties in funny Instagram clip!

Amanda Barrie looked sensational as she chatted to Phil and Holly about her new show

Amanda’s youthful appearance was complemented by Holly, who told her she looked "amazing." Modest, the actress replied: "No I don’t darling, have you been to Specsavers?"

Looking fabulous and working a cool monochromatic outfit, which consisted of an oversized black blouse and a flowy patterned skirt, the former Coronation Street star teamed the fashion-forward ensemble with a pair of metallic silver boots. To accessorise, she wore an assortment of bangles on both wrists, funky white rings and a statement collar necklace.

In terms of make-up, the 81-year-old outlined her large eyes with lilac eyeshadow and a subtle outline of black liner, a sweep of rose-hued blush and a vibrant hot pink lip. Her blonde hair was styled in cool blonde bob, which contrasted to her former character’s short brown cropped ‘do.

Amanda Barrie played Alma Baldwin on Coronation Street for 20 years

While on the show Amanda joked about her age, saying: "Once you’ve got to 80, it doesn’t matter what your career has been like. And honestly, you get to 80 and if you can use a knife and folk, people say 'Oh isn’t she marvelous,'" which caused Holly and Phil to burst into a fit of laughter.

STORY: The Queen's all-time favourite nail colour costs just £7.99