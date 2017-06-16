Victoria Beckham’s fabulous make-up collection is soon to have some exciting new additions The sought-after VB x Estée Lauder make-up collection will soon feature 18 new products and 2 new kits

Just nine months after the release of the original VB x Estée Lauder collection, Victoria Beckham’s highly-lauded collaboration range is set to double in size. The ten hero products from the first collection will remain in the line-up and this autumn 18 new colour items and two kits will be added.

Victoria's debut make-up collection in collaboration with Estée Lauder launched last September

During a preview of the new make-up range, the 43-year-old told WWD that her city make-up looks will soon see the arrival Miami, which contains exciting new products like the layer-able Cheek Crème in Blond Mink and a beautiful Eye Matte Duo in Bleu Électrique/Nude. She also revealed that the best-selling Morning Aura Illuminating Crème will soon be joined by three new products: Skin Perfecting Powder, Eye Ink Mascara in Backseat and Aura Gloss in Honey.

She also noted that skincare products and foundation are both being considered and spoke of her desire to ensure that every single new item is well thought out to ensure it’s a good fit. “This collection is significantly bigger…[but] there is so much that I still want to do,” she said. “I haven’t touched on foundation or eyebrows. There were things we wanted to get into this collection but we wanted to get it right.”

The make-up maven stepped out in a pyjama-inspired look from her own collection earlier this month

The 43-year-old partnered with make-up label Estée Lauder in September 2016 to launch the confidence-boosting beauty collection, which sold out in minutes online on the day that it dropped. The debut range consisted of four striking looks which were themed around London, Paris New York and LA, and included Eye Ink, a highly-pigmented gel powder shadow and the high-shine nude-toned Lip Gloss in Moroccan Heat.

Last month the designer treated her followers to a close-up video clip of her talented team working their magic on her face and hair. Celebrity make-up artist Wendy Rowe is shown buffing a lightweight powder into the fashion designer’s complexion while a hair stylist uses a slim curling wand to create gentle waves throughout her chocolate-hued bob.

We can’t wait to experiment with the products in Victoria’s new collection this autumn and we’re particularly looking forward to trying out the sublime-sounding Aura Gloss.

