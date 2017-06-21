Kim Kardashian's new Crème Contour and Highlight Kit: Everything you need to know We bring you the lowdown on Kim Kardashian's amazing, brand spanking new Crème Contour and Highlight make-up kits...

The news that Kim Kardashian was launching a contouring make-up line sent the beauty world into quite the frenzy earlier this month - she is, after all, the woman who made the cheekbone-defining make-up technique a cultural phenomenon.

The brand new Crème Contour and Highlight Kits are sure to fly off the shelves

The line consists of four cream-based contour kits in the shades light, medium, dark and deep dark. They all come with dual-sided contour and highlight pens and a dual-sided blending brush all housed in Instagram-friendly blush-pink packaging. The contour pens have two shades of contour while the highlight pens deliver both a matte and a shimmery finish.

Kim's new dual-sided contour and highlight pens and the accompanying blending brush

The products look fantastic and come in at $48 per kit. It may sound a little on the steep side but you're actually getting five different products when you buy one kit, so perhaps the price tag is justified after all! Plus, it really does make contouring ultra-easy. Kim has been sharing a number of tutorials on the brand's Instagram page which feature both her and celebrity make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic - it's as easy as drawing lines onto your face and buffing them in with the blending brushes.

Ready for the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit launch tomorrow? Watch Kim break down her everyday makeup look using only the #KKWBEAUTY kit, and set your alarms. 9am PST tomorrow, only on KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Kim is no doubt hoping that her new make-up venture will match the success of half-sister Kylie Jenner's lip kits, which continue to sell out the world-over. Speaking to Vogue earlier this week, Kim revealed that there is, however, no competition between the siblings. "Competition is not a concern - we're at different phases of our lives," she explained. "We have meetings and really talk it through so we can learn from each other. That's the beauty of being in the same family!"

Three days to go! Crème Contour and Highlight Kits are coming to KKWBEAUTY.com 06.21 at 9am PST #KKWBEAUTY A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

The social media maven also revealed that her little daughter North West has already added the cream sticks to her make-up bag and is regularly applying them to her face, clothes and, to Kim's amusement, her new Pomeranian puppy! "She asked me today if her dog can wear make-up, and I was like, 'No, no, no - make-up is not for dogs!" Kim laughed.

The new Crème Contour and Highlight Kits will be available today from 4pm on kkwbeauty.com