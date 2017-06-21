Long-lasting make-up that won’t budge in a heatwave Make-up melting as the temperature soars? These are the products you need to beat the heat...

Today is one of the hottest working days of the year so far and the mercury isn’t going to be falling any time soon, with temperatures in the UK set to go as high as 34 degrees this week. While we shouldn’t complain (because we spend the other 51 weeks of the year moaning that it’s too cold), it suddenly becomes apparent that regular make-up just isn’t cut out for this kind of sweltering weather – it’s melted off our faces by the time we reach work.

Don’t worry, though, because all you need to do to achieve heatwave-proof make-up is prep carefully, switch up a few key products and finish your look with a matte setting powder or spray. Whether you’re stuck in an office without air-conditioning or jetting off somewhere scorching, these are the make-up products that will stay put no matter how hot it gets…

Primer

Primer really comes into its own when temperatures soar as adding a barrier between your skin and your foundation that absorbs sweat makes all the difference. Smashbox’s Photo Finish is beloved for its blurring and smoothing properties, while Murad’s Invisiblur has the added benefit of SPF 30.

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer, £26.

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield, £55.

(Smashbox/Murad/PA)

Foundation

Foundation doesn’t have to be thick and camouflage-like to last from dawn until dusk (and beyond). IT Cosmetics CC Cream gives light, buildable coverage but really goes the distance. If you do want a full-coverage finish, Urban Decay’s All Nighter is second to none for staying power.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ SPF 50+ Cream, £30, Selfridges.

Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation, £29.

(IT Cosmetics/Urban Decay/PA)

Eyeshadow

While long-lasting lippie and mascara aren’t hard to find, eyeshadow easily succumbs to balmy weather, disappearing or caking into the creases in minutes. To prevent your eye make-up turning into a hot mess, choose a highly pigmented formula like Guerlain’s matte powder shadow or MAC’s waterproof twist-up crayon, which comes in 21 shades.

Guerlain Écrin 1 Couleur Long Lasting Eyeshadow in Taupe Secret, £22.50, Escentual.

MAC Pro Longwear Waterproof Colour Stick in Bleached Out Beige, £16.

(Guerlain/MAC/PA)

Powder

You’ve primed and blended your foundation to perfection. The next step? A generous dusting of powder that will really seal the deal. Make Up For Ever’s Ultra HD Loose Powder is a translucent formula that magically mattifies any shade of foundation, while MAC’s Mineralize powder imparts a gentle sheen (in six hues) while setting your base.

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Loose Powder, £24.50, Debenhams.

MAC Mineralize Skinfinish, £24.50.

(Make Up For Ever/MAC/PA)

Setting spray

And to finish? It may seem counter-intuitive, but a few pumps of liquid on top of your setting powder will add the final, heatproof barrier it needs. From the top-notch All Nighter stable, Urban Decay’s Setting Spray is the one beauty vloggers swear by, while Clarins Fix spritz is a long-time favourite of make-up artists.

Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray, £23.50.

Clarins Fix’ Make-Up, £24.

(Urban Decay/Clarins/PA)

