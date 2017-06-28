Take a look at Catherine Zeta-Jones’ glam squad in action The 47-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones has enlisted the help of hair stylist, Adam James Phillip, and make-up artist Trefor Proud, to help transform her for her new film role. The 47-year-old actress has started filming for the much-anticipated Lifetime biopic, Cocaine Godmother, in which she plays the infamous drug dealer Griselda Blanco. On Tuesday, the star took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of her team in action. In the shot taken in the trailer on set in Vancouver, Catherine showcased her natural beauty sporting minimal make-up, and looked ultra-stylish in a striped shirt teamed with jeans and black boots, and a vibrant bandana to accessorise.

Catherine and her glam squad on set of her new film Cocaine Godmother

Catherine’s team are very talented indeed. Adam is an Emmy Award winning Hair and Wig stylist, and boasts an impressive client list which includes actress Clare Foster. Meanwhile, Trefor, her personal make-up artist throughout the film, also holds two Emmy Awards and an Academy Award for his work.

Earlier in the week, Catherine showcased her youthful good looks in a stunning selfie, in which she captioned: "SelfieSaturday." Smiling at the camera, the Chicago star's make-up was supreme, seeing her outline her large brown eyes in a bold black liner and layers of mascara – which were complemented with a perfectly groomed brow. Catherine finished off her beauty-look with a nude lip and sweep of rose-hued blush, and styled her long, brown, glossy hair in loose waves which cascaded gently past her shoulders.

😘 #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

The 47-year-old actress posted a striking selfie on Instagram earlier in the week

And it is clear to see where Catherine has inherited her beauty from. Last month, the actress posted a rare photograph of her mum, Patricia, calling her “Monday Muse.” The beautiful black-and-white snap showed Patricia, a former seamstress, looking out to the camera and smiling broadly.

My Mam is my #MuseMonday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Monday Muse: Catherine's mum Patricia

Fans were quick to comment on the striking similarities between the pair. "Aww, you have her eyes," one Instagram follower wrote. "Wow what a beautiful mother! She looks like Cleopatra you look like her.... just stunning..." another commented, while a third remarked: "Beautiful, you look so much like your Mam... both beautiful gorgeous ladies."

