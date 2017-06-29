Duchess Kate’s elegant hair and make-up look at the V&A Museum The Duchess looked fabulous as she arrived in London on Thursday

The Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely in a Gucci tweed mini-dress when she stepped out in London on Thursday to open a new wing at the V&A Museum. As ever, her make-up look was sublime and polished to perfection. The 35-year-old chose to keep things natural, opting for a flawless, glowy base, and enhanced her cheeks with a rose-hued blush. Her large brown eyes were lined with a black liquid liner, and lashings of mascara added volume to her eyelashes. Kate completed her look with a soft pink lipstick.

Kate radiated beauty when she stepped out in London to visit the V&A Museum

To complete her look, Kate styled her long, glossy hocolate brown hair in a sophisticated half up-do, styled in loose waves.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her classic, yet polished approach to beauty, and never fails to look anything but fabulous when out and about at public events.

The Duchess of Cambridge's beauty look complimented her fashion-forward Gucci dress

Earlier in the month at the Trooping the Colour parade, the mother-of-two complimented her pink Alexander McQueen dress and coordinating Jane Taylor hat by choosing a radiant make-up base, brought to life with a gentle sweep of pink blush. She opted for a gloriously defined brow, rimmed her eyes with dark liner and applied layer upon layer of black mascara for an open-eyed effect. Her beauty look was rounded off with a touch of taupe gloss.

Kate worked another great beauty look at Royal Ascot

Meanwhile, at Royal Ascot, Kate worked another fabulous beauty look. The Duchess swept her dark hair into a chignon, while in terms of make-up, she chose a matte base which was enlivened with a touch of rose-hued blush. She went for a defined brow, rimmed her eyes with dark liner and applied plenty of black mascara for an open-eyed effect. The look was rounded off with a slick of coral-pink lipstick.

