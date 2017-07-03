How to: Get the perfect eyebrows to suit your features Eyebrow expert Amy Jean offers her expert tips...

Eyebrows can make or break your look - they're said to be our most important facial feature and the first thing people notice, so it's important to get your brows looking as good and groomed as possible. To help out, we've compiled our top tips and sourced some expert tricks from celebrity eyebrow queen Amy Jean, who tends to the brows of supermodel Naomi Campbell and Dannii Minogue... Happy grooming!

1.Invest in a professional service This is important to get the perfect shape for you, advises Amy. "Even if you invest in a professional service just once, you then have the shape and you can carry on from their line," she says.

The Duchess of Cambridge has some of the best brows in the business

2. Stick to tweezing Tweezing is officially the best way to groom your eyebrows - waxing is harsh on the delicate skin above our eyes and can speed up the ageing process, while threading can lead to excess hair removal. Eek!

3. But tweeze with care When you're tweezing, make sure you have good, natural lighting, and remember to step back from the mirror every now and then - this gives perspective on your whole face and ensures you're not going OTT. Magnifying mirrors are good for precision but again, make sure you don't lose perspective and take more hairs than you should. Amy advises to tweeze "after a hot shower - this opens the pores and softens the hair follicles, making it easier and less painful for the hairs to slide out".

Cara Delevingne is renowned for her big, bushy brows

4. Trim to keep the shape Trimming long eyebrow hairs helps maintain the shape just as much as tweezing. Brush the hair upwards using an eyebrow brush and use nail scissors to lightly trim the hair at an angle - in the direction of the eyebrow.

5. Find your brow product "There are lots of brow products - pencil, powder and gel," says Amy. "Establish what your favourite and most suited product is and get a professional to show you how to use it. This will make all the difference."