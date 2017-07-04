Tanya Burr shows off incredible make-up transformation - find out how to recreate it The YouTube star is a trained make-up artist and modelled her new cosmetic range on social media

Tanya Burr boasts an incredible 3.2 million followers on her popular YouTube channel – on which she regularly shares make-up tips. Having launched her own cosmetic collection back in 2014, the talented 28-year-old has taken the beauty world by a storm, and it's easy to see why. Proving her credentials on social media this week, Tanya showcased a striking before and after look on Instagram stories using products from her latest Tanya Burr Cosmetics line – naturally.

A fresh faced Tanya before getting ready

Tanya looked stunning after applying her make-up look

In the before footage, the talented blogger appears fresh faced in the back of a taxi after an intense workout, telling fans that she is on her way home to get ready for the Gleam Summer Party. In the following videos, Tanya looks sensational after skillfully applying head-turning make-up in preparation for her evening out. The star often favours full-on make-up looks and enjoys experimenting with different colours and textures on her eyelids and lips.

The products Tanya used included her own Tanya Burr Cosmetics Illuminating Powder

Her make-up consists of a flawless glowy base and a sweep of sculpting bronzer as well as a gold-toned eye look created using the Tanya Burr Cosmetics Illuminating Powder in Warm Bronze. Tanya used the L'Oreal Super Liner on her top lash line and coated her lashes in the new DIORSHOW Pump 'n' Volume Mascara of which Bella Hadid is the ambassador. A strong, defined brow and nude lip completed her awe-inspiring look.

Tanya trained to become a make-up artist after leaving school and has been behind each stage of the process with each of her cosmetic collections. Along with her Illuminating Powder – which retails at £7.49, other must-have pieces from her range include the purse-pinching Contour Stick for £6.99 and the ultra-versatile Hollywood Eye Palette – which costs £6.00 and contains four classic transformable shades, including gold and nude.

