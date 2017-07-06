Tried and Tested: make-up removers We've rounded up the make-up removers that are tough on waterproof mascara without irritating sensitive skin...

Nothing quite beats the feeling of sloughing off the day's make-up and while it can a chore to get yourself fresh faced, it's totally worth the effort to let your skin breathe. Nowadays there are multiple formulas that quickly and efficiently remove make-up, dirt and grime, so we've road tested a few currently on offer...

We've put four sought-after make-up removers through their paces to see which one comes out on top

La Roche-Posay Make-up Remover Micellar Water Gel Wash – 3/5

This gel wash works well if you like to remove your make-up in the shower, as you apply it to a wet face. It's ultra-lightweight and glides on easily to remove make-up, with a little going a long way. It's a gentle formula and so doesn't do the best job when it comes to removing waterproof mascara but for sensitive, easily irritated skin it's just the ticket.

Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup remover Dissolving Stick – 4/5

This product promises to be powerful but gentle and Urban Decay certainly delivers on that front. It is quite oily but works absolute wonders when it comes to dissolving even the toughest waterproof make-up. Simply apply it directly to the skin and massage it in... allowing it to melt away your make-up as it goes. It's also pleasingly non-drying and so is perfect for dehydrated complexions.

L'Oreal Paris Fine Flowers Cleansing Cream – 4/5

To use this cleansing cream it's as simple as rubbing the rich product into your face and neck in circular motions, covering all areas with make-up, and then taking a large cotton wool pad and wiping it off. While it can't be used on the eyes, it really goes the extra mile to remove stubborn foundation and powder, plus the subtle rose scent is an added bonus.

Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water - 4/5

This cleansing water is the beauty product equivalent of a soothing herbal tea. Formulated with aloe vera, chamomile and cucumber, Sukin's formula is perfect for swiping over to refresh the skin and remove impurities after a long day. As an added bonus, it also works on waterproof eye make-up and easily washes away the remnants of a night out.

