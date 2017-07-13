Emma Bunton looks incredibly youthful in new make-up video – take a look The former Spice Girl shared the footage with her fans on Instagram

Emma Bunton was known to millions of fans as Baby Spice during her time in the iconic pop group Spice Girls, and it seems she has managed to retain her youthful looks. The 41-year-old looks sensational in a new make-up video, which she shared with her fans on Instagram. In the footage, Emma is being pampered in her dressing room, backstage at ABC’s show Boy Band, in which she is a judge. The video shows Emma sitting down as her make-up artist is shown working her magic, applying a lightweight powder on the base of Emma’s complexion and defining her cheekbones through contouring.

Contour, contour!!! Live Thursday nights at 8/7c @boybandabc #boybandabc See you then 👀 A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Emma Bunton in her dressing room backstage at Boy Band

Emma looks positively glowing in the footage. Her long, glossy, blonde hair has been styled in loose curls that cascade down past her shoulders. Make-up wise, Emma’s large blue eyes are defined with a bold outline of black liner and layers of mascara were applied to her lashes. A pink semi-sheer lipstick completes her stunning look.

Emma, 41, shot to fame as Baby Spice in the nineties

In the clip, Emma announces: "I’m back in the chair. Contour, contour, contour. Boy Band live tomorrow night. See you then!" The video, which was liked by Holly Willoughby and her stylist, Angie Smith, received a mass of compliments from Emma’s fans. "Incredibly beautiful," wrote one, while another said: "You look gorgeous Emma x." A third branded her: "Queen."

Catching up with #loveisland #LA #inthesun A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Emma caught up on Love Island while out in LA

Emma has been enjoying time in LA with her family while filming the TV show and has been documenting her time on social media. In one photo, she is seen watching popular reality TV show Love Island on her tablet while out in the sun. Her youngest son, Tate, also made a rare appearance pictured in the recording studio with a huge grin on his face, which his doting mum captioned: "Live from L.A! myboy."