emma-bunton

Emma Bunton looks incredibly youthful in new make-up video – take a look

The former Spice Girl shared the footage with her fans on Instagram

by Hanna Fillingham

Emma Bunton was known to millions of fans as Baby Spice during her time in the iconic pop group Spice Girls, and it seems she has managed to retain her youthful looks. The 41-year-old looks sensational in a new make-up video, which she shared with her fans on Instagram. In the footage, Emma is being pampered in her dressing room, backstage at ABC’s show Boy Band, in which she is a judge. The video shows Emma sitting down as her make-up artist is shown working her magic, applying a lightweight powder on the base of Emma’s complexion and defining her cheekbones through contouring.

STORY: A look back at Holly Willoughby's most gorgeous hairstyles over the years

 

Contour, contour!!! Live Thursday nights at 8/7c @boybandabc #boybandabc See you then 👀

A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on

Emma Bunton in her dressing room backstage at Boy Band 

Emma looks positively glowing in the footage. Her long, glossy, blonde hair has been styled in loose curls that cascade down past her shoulders. Make-up wise, Emma’s large blue eyes are defined with a bold outline of black liner and layers of mascara were applied to her lashes. A pink semi-sheer lipstick completes her stunning look.

emma-bunton

Emma, 41, shot to fame as Baby Spice in the nineties

In the clip, Emma announces: "I’m back in the chair. Contour, contour, contour. Boy Band live tomorrow night. See you then!" The video, which was liked by Holly Willoughby and her stylist, Angie Smith, received a mass of compliments from Emma’s fans. "Incredibly beautiful," wrote one, while another said: "You look gorgeous Emma x." A third branded her: "Queen." 

 

Catching up with #loveisland #LA #inthesun

A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on

Emma caught up on Love Island while out in LA

Emma has been enjoying time in LA with her family while filming the TV show and has been documenting her time on social media. In one photo, she is seen watching popular reality TV show Love Island on her tablet while out in the sun. Her youngest son, Tate, also made a rare appearance pictured in the recording studio with a huge grin on his face, which his doting mum captioned: "Live from L.A! myboy."

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment