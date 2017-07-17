Modest Kate says she is not beautiful or perfect : 'It's just the make-up' The Duchess of Cambridge received a warm welcome in Warsaw on the first day of the royal tour of Poland and Germany

The Duchess of Cambridge is arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, but it seems that modest the 35-year-old has insecurities just like the rest of us. On the first day of her royal tour of Poland and Germany on Monday, Kate, who was joined by her husband Prince William and her children Prince George and Prince Charlotte, spoke to well-wishers outside the presidential palace, who complimented her on her beauty.

Fans who got a chance to speak to the royal family included 21-year-old student, Magda Mordaka, who excitedly revealed: "We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebook group. We love her style, and her contact with people.

Kate met fans who told her she was "beautiful and perfect"

"We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it's not true - it's just the make-up."

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Patrycja Chelminska added: "The Duchess of Cambridge is very nice, she is beautiful. It was my dream to meet her. I am so happy."

Sebastian Brodowski, 39, also got to meet Kate: "She is a stunning lady - she has got class. I really love her attitude. I believe that she will be the next Diana."

The Cambridge family began their royal tour of Poland and Germany - arriving in Warsaw

Arriving in style on Monday morning, Kate showcased her new shorter hair, which was styled in loose waves. In terms of make-up, she looked flawless with a glowy base and sweep of bronzer to enhance her complexion, while a bold outline of black liner drew attention to her large eyes. A pale pink lipstick completed her look.

Fashion-wise, Kate chose to wear a pristine white peplum coat by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen as she touched down in the rain via private jet in Warsaw airport. Fashion website Kate's Closet identified the coat as being Alexander McQueen. On Net-A-Porter, the item is being sold for £798 – 60 per cent off from its original sale price of £1,995.

The Duchess usually begins her royal tours wearing a piece by a British designer, before switching it up and paying tribute to her host country by wearing local labels. She will spend two days in Poland, followed by three days in Germany.