Emma Willis’ husband Matt is left terrified of her latest beauty look The TV host looked unrecognisable in the fun snap

Emma Willis is renowned for her natural beauty and often receives compliments from adoring fans on her youthful appearance. However, this week, the 41-year-old managed to leave her husband, Matt Willis, "terrified" after she had fun experimenting with a new look. Taking to social media, Emma posted a close-up photo of herself, showing half of her face enhanced with heavy eye make-up and a bold pink lipstick and the other half make-up free. Captioning the photo, the mother-of-three joked: "Face off…@mattjwillis is terrified of me right now.."

Fans of the popular presenter found the photo highly amusing, with one joking: "New fashion blogger!" While another added: "This is brilliant!" Others were quick to praise her make-up free face, saying: "One of the very few people to look better without x." .

Emma often opts for a bold make-up look when she undertakes her presenting duties. Earlier in the month on The Voice Kids, the star rocked a statement smoky eye, outlining her eyes with a bold, black liner and lashings of mascara. A glowy base highlighted her flawless complexion, while a sweep of peach-hued blush drew attention the apples of her cheeks and a pink lipgloss was applied to her lips. Emma completed her look by styling her cropped brunette in a sleek volume-heavy ‘do.

Elsewhere, Emma, who has been married to Matt for nine years, was left reeling after discovering that one of her distant relatives had an extremely violent past on an episode of Who Do You Think You Are?. During an appearance on the show, where celebrities track their family ancestry, the presenter discovered that her five-times-great great grandfather Richard Fowler tried to kill a blacksmith and his son in the 18th century.

In the episode, which will air on 3 August, the Big Brother host discovered that her relative stabbed and tortured a man and his son for information. Speaking about the revelation, she said: "That’s horrific. I felt quite sick when I was reading it. How can you defend doing that to somebody? That was exactly what I didn’t want to find out."