Helen Mirren, 72, showcases youthful good looks in new Instagram selfie The award-winning actress is famed for her fun Instagram selfies

Helen Mirren joined Instagram back in December, and instantly impressed fans with a brilliant range of selfies. Over six months later, the Dame has been bringing joy to her followers with her fun pictures. On Tuesday, the eve of her 72nd birthday, Helen posted a stunning new photo of herself outside the Castel del Monte in Puglia, Italy, where she looked far younger than her years. In the close-up headshot, Helen’s flawless complexion radiates youth and is enhanced with a glowy base and a sweep of bronzer on the apples of her cheeks. The Queen actress also rocks a subtle smoky eye to highlight her large blue eyes, with her make-up look completed by a vibrant pink lipstick.

Helen Mirren enjoyed a holiday in Italy on her 72nd birthday

Fans of the award-winning actress were quick to praise her on her glowing appearance, with one writing: "Just love you Helen! So elegant and gorgeous," while another added: "Bella Helen!!" A third gushed: "I want to be just like you when I grow up!" Of course, on Wednesday, fans also took to the comments section to wish her many happy returns.

Helen, who always manages to get it right when it comes to styling, has spoken out in the past about how age shouldn’t play a part when wanting to have fun with fashion and beauty. She previously told Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We get more knowledge about what’s good for you, what’s bad for you, what works for you, what doesn’t work for you and so I don’t see why as an older person you should be excluded from the fun of all of that."

Ageless Helen always manages to get it right when it comes to looking good

The BAFTA winner is also renowned for championing a positive body image message, and often speaks out about the need for change when it comes to beauty standards. Last year she credited reality TV star Kim Kardashian for helping to redefine those standards and bring about positive change. Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Helen explained that when she grew up, "everything was about women conforming", but that she had noticed a shift, adding that it's "wonderful that you're allowed to have a butt nowadays!"