Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid shows off natural beauty in makeup-free selfie

She's often preened to perfection for Good Morning Britain, but on Thursday morning, Susanna Reid decided to show off her natural beauty! The broadcaster, 46, took to her Instagram page to share a flawless makeup-free picture of herself. With her brunette tresses left loose in tousled waves, Susanna happily flaunted her bare complexion and wore a simple pair of black glasses. Fans were quick to heap praise on the post, with one writing: "I think your no-make up days are as good as your make up days.....but that's just me." Another said: "You are Naturally Beautiful, you don't need makeup." A third post read: "Still beautiful in my eyes." One follower remarked: "Very natural, very beautiful."

Bought some 'Olivia glasses' #LoveIsland. Think they'll help me out on no-make-up days. A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

In January, Susanna revealed she would be happy to go make-up free, encouraging women to not make comparisons with one another. Taking to Instagram, the GMB presenter shared a picture of her bare face next to one of her all made up. "Me on Instagram = extra eyelashes, make-up & filters," she wrote. "Me in Real life = blemishes, lines & flaws. There's a time & value for both but don't compare your behind-the-scenes to others' highlights reels. Happy Being You Year!"

Last year, Susanna underwent a different beauty transformation as part of a campaign for Good Morning Britain. Susanna and her colleague Kate Garraway were aged 40 years by professional make-up artists to get an understanding of how it feels to be older for the ITV show's 1 Million Minutes campaign. At the time, she said: "It was such a shock to see myself aged 40 years in just a matter of hours and it was a small insight into how it feels to look older."