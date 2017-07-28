Adele’s make-up artist reveals revolutionary tip that will transform your beauty routine Michael Ashton shared his top tip on how to avoid under-eye lines

Adele never fails to look anything but fabulous, and is often spotted rocking a statement cat eye, both on stage performing to her adoring fans, and when out and about at glitzy showbiz events. So when her make-up artist, Michael Ashton, revealed some of his top beauty tips this week, we were all ears. While talking to The Cut, Michael unveiled his top tricks that he applies on his celebrity client, which included a top under-eye concealer tip to avoid creases. Michael advised to use primer under your eyes before applying concealer, saying: "Dusting powder on top of concealer can cause creasing. Prepping concealer with a primer first does not."

This isn’t the first time that Michael has given his expert advise. Back in February, Adele turned heads on the red carpet at the Grammys with her glamorous eye-catching make-up. Shortly afterwards, Michael told HELLO! how to create her "softly elegant and timeless" look.

"When it comes to creating Adele's red carpet looks, I like to take references from classic styling, films and iconic images then reinterpret them with my own aesthetic," Michael told us back in February "This gives an end look that is polished and current, but also softly elegant and timeless. "The real hero of this look is the liner and lashes!"

Michael boasts an internationally renowned reputation for his talents in the beauty industry. Along with being Adele’s personal make-up artist, he enjoys a never-ending list of celebrity clients, including Elle McPherson, Hilary Swank and Daisy Lowe. He is also a global ambassador for Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Michael regularly updates his social media accounts with new photographs of his work and main muse Adele. A recent black-and-white close-up image of the singer in full make-up received a mass of compliments from fans. One wrote: “You’re amazing Michael,” while another stated: “You are so talented.”