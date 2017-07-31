Catherine Zeta-Jones, 47, exudes radiance in summer-ready selfie The Chicago star looked flawless as she enjoyed an ice cream over the weekend

Catherine Zeta-Jones showcased her flawless, sun-kissed complexion in a recent Instagram photo taken on Saturday. The mother-of-two looked fabulous in the summer-ready selfie, which she took while enjoying a tasty looking ice cream. With a sweep of bronzer on the apples of her cheeks and a radiant natural base, Catherine looked young beyond her years. Keeping it casual, the Chicago actress swept her long, glossy, brunette hair up in a ponytail, accessorising with a Bentley baseball cap, a pair of retro-inspired sunglasses, an assortment of silver bangle rings, and a chic patterned scarf.

STORY: Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases smouldering make-up look

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked stunning in her latest selfie

Captioning the photo, Catherine, 47, who posed in-front of a 'Stop' sign, wrote: "Stop! Too late? #SelfieSaturday." The Hollywood star's fans adored the photo, with one writing: "Nice shades and Bentley hat," while another said: "Stunning!" Others were keen to know which flavour ice cream the actress had chosen, with one follower writing: "What flavour?"

Catherine’s #SelfieSaturday photos have become a regular for the glamourous mum, with her posting a stunning selfie shot each week. Last week, the Welsh beauty, who is married to screen legend Michael Douglas, posted a stunning picture of her lounging by her swimming pool. In the image, the star rocked the perfect smoky eye look, outlining her large, brown eyes with black liner and dusting her eyelids with purple eyeshadow. Her hair meanwhile, was styled in loose curls, and was captured flowing seductively to one side.

Spending my morning by the pool. What do you have planned this weekend? #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Catherine has taken to posting a selfie every Saturday on her Instagram account

Earlier in the month, Catherine shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her with her glam squad while on the film set of her new film, Cocaine Godmother, in Vancouver. In the image, Catherine showcased her natural beauty sporting minimal make-up, and looked ultra-stylish in a striped shirt teamed with jeans, black boots, and a vibrant bandana to accessorise. Her hair stylist, Adam James Phillip, and make-up artist Trefor Proud, who were on hand to help transform her for the role, were also pictured.