Drew Barrymore reveals grey hair and wild brows in amazing makeup-free selfie The mother-of-two received an outpour of praise from her fans for her natural look

Drew Barrymore thrilled her fans on social media this week after taking to Instagram to post a very relatable, filter-free selfie - grey hair and all. The stunning star shared a close-up, makeup-free photograph of herself lying on her bed, revealing her untamed eyebrows and messy bed-head hair. Captioning the image, Drew, who is getting into role for season 2 of Netflix horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet, in which she plays Sheila Hammond, wrote: "OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed. Must become her. #Santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two."

STORY: 'Beauty Junkie' Drew reveals her beauty essentials

#becomingsheila OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed. Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Shortly after posting the picture on Monday, Drew's followers took to the comments section to praise the star for "keeping it real," on social media. "You're so awesome," wrote one, while another said: "I love that you keep it real. I always think of you as having a joyful spirit." Many fans could also identify with the picture, with one adding: "I can relate!"

#beautyjunkieweek starts again as my bathroom counter tells me I need to get organized! So much stuff! And that's the tip of the beauty iceberg. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Drew is a self-confessed "beauty junkie"

Drew, in contrast to her recent photo, is a self-confessed "beauty junkie," and regularly shares photos of herself getting preened to perfection, along with her favourite beauty buys. Back in July, the mother-of-two shared a series of daily photos captioned #beautyjunkieweek, which included pictures of her well-stocked make-up drawers and her overflowing bathroom counter.

The actress named her favourite beauty products on social media

During the week, Drew recommended a number of must-have products, which included Malibu Professional Crystal Gel – a vegan hair-repairing treatment - and Glam Glow's Supermud Clearing Mask, to "calm your irritated skin."

Drew also listed all the beauty benefits of Olive Oil, telling fans: "OLIVE OIL helps nails and cuticles,soothes dry skin, removes make up, acts as a moisturizer, helps scrapes and cuts, nourishes hair, lip scrub with sugar, can shave with it, and it's delicious. So go for it! A true beauty phenomenon from nature."