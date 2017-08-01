Halle Berry, 50, looks incredibly youthful at LA premiere of Kidnap The mother-of-two looked radiant as she posed on the red carpet

Halle Berry was the definition of ageless beauty when she stepped out onto the red carpet for the LA premiere of her new movie, Kidnap, on Monday night. The 50-year-old actress looked incredibly youthful as she as she posed for photos with her co-stars.

Practically glowing, she enhanced her complexion with a natural foundation and a sweep of rose-hued blush across the apples of her cheeks. Her large, brown eyes were outlined with liquid liner across the tops of her eyelids and a nude eyeshadow was dusted onto her eyelids. A shimmer lipgloss and defined brow completed her awe-inspiring look.

When it came to her hair, Halle chose to style her long, honey-hued locks in a sleek, straight 'do. A hair-wrap added a fun twist to her look.

The X Men actress is renowned for her timeless sense of style, and looked cool in a laid-back ensemble, teaming a camouflage mini skirt with a crisp white blouse, which featured a plunging neckline. For footwear, Halle completed her look with a pair of metallic, leg-lengthening heels, elongating her sun-kissed, sculpted legs.

Halle's youthful fashion choice ensured all eyes were on her on the red carpet

Halle has previously opened up about her secrets to staying youthful and it all comes down to being comfortable with what you wear. Chatting to Marie Claire, she revealed: "I love fashion and am a girls' girl so I find it fun to dress up and express myself in different looks. I have more individuality and authenticity that way and thoroughly believe in daring to be who you are."

With my talented co-star, @officialsagecorrea. The mother-child bond is all too real for #KidnapMovie. In theaters August 4th! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Halle and co-star Sage Correa star in new film Kidnap

The Hollywood actress, who is mum to nine-year-old daughter Nahla, and son Maceo, three, also disclosed her simple cleaning regime. "I keep it very simple and just cleanse tone and moisturise. Women in their twenties are turning to anti-aging products too soon instead of getting help from aestheticians," she said.