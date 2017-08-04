Drew Barrymore looks flawless in new beauty transformation photo The actress is currently preparing for her role as Sheila Hammond in Santa Clarita Diet

Drew Barrymore delighted fans with a new photo showcasing her final beauty transformation as Sheila Hammond on Friday, complete with an inspiring message about womanhood and staying true to your dreams. The popular actress, who is currently preparing to reprise the role as Sheila in Netflix comedy-horror show, Santa Clarita Diet, shared her thoughts next to a stunning head-shot. Drew wrote about how the pressures for women, such as balancing working and motherhood, are difficult at times, but that, "Working hard is always worth it." She also advised: "Fake it till you make it."

Drew Barrymore penned a motivational message to her fans next to a stunning selfie

In the photo, Drew looks radiant with natural make-up. Her complexion was enhanced with a natural foundation and a sweep of peach-hued blusher across her cheeks. Black liquid liner drew attention to her large, green doe eyes, while a berry lipgloss and statement brow completed her look. The mother-of-two's newly-dyed blonde hair was preened to perfection, styled in loose curls and a centre parting.

Drew has been documenting her transformation process throughout the week

Shortly after posting the picture, Drew's fans took to the comments section to praise her on her heartfelt message, one writing: "You are amazing, so beautiful, inside and out, and so REAL!" Another said: "So inspiring, and love the show."

#becomingsheila OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed. Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

The mother-of-two delighted fans with a make-up free selfie on social media

Throughout the week, Drew has been documenting her transformation for her role as Sheila. On Tuesday, she was praised for "keeping it real," with a very relatable, filter-free selfie – grey hair and all. The make-up free picture revealed her untamed eyebrows and messy bed-head hair, and was titled: "OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed. Must become her. #Santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two."

#becomingsheila ok first! Hair. With @traceycunningham1 round one #santaclaritadiet olive is hanging! And Tracy puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity. A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Drew and daughter Olive at the hairdressers

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Drew enlisted the support of her daughter, four-year-old Olive, with the mother-daughter duo enjoying a trip to the hairdressers. While Drew got her roots touched up, Olive was pictured with miniature foils (minus the dye) in her own hair for "solidarity".