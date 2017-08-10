Katie Piper's daughter Belle is let loose on her mum's lipstick – see what happens next The doting mum let her little girl give her a make-over using a bright pink lipstick

Katie Piper is one very brave mum! Keen to keep her young daughter, Belle, three, occupied during the summer holidays, the author agreed to let her little girl give her a make-over – and the results speak for themselves! Sharing a hilarious photo of her finished look on her Instagram account, Katie is pictured sporting vibrant pink lipstick marks on her forehead, cheeks, nose – and lips. Belle's doll also got a make-over, which fans thought to be hilarious, especially as Belle had chosen to use a rather expensive lipstick. "With a MAC lippy?" one exclaimed, while another said: "OMG couldn’t she have chosen a cheaper lipstick? Bless her," wrote another. Others joked that the look suited Katie well. "Colour looks fab on you," one added.

Belle decided she want to do all of our make up #schoolholidays A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Katie Piper let her three-year-old daughter Belle give her a make-over

And it looks like Katie, who is pregnant with her second child, has been having a lovely few days with her daughter. On Thursday, the proud mum took to Instagram again to share Belle's reward chart for good behaviour, such as sleeping through the night and listening. "B is so close to getting the Maui doll now!" Katie captioned the image.

B is so close to getting the Maui doll now! #rewardchart A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Belle's reward chart for good behaviour

Katie and her husband Richard Sutton are set to become parents for a second time on New Year's Eve, and it sounds like Belle is already preparing for her role as the doting big sister. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine last month, Katie debuted her bump and said: "This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy. I asked what she thinks I'm having and she said, 'A girl, like me'. I really don't have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who's also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely. I know Richie would love a son to play football with, but, honestly, we're thrilled either way."