Helen Mirren opens up about ageing: 'I hate when people give up their seat for me'

Dame Helen Mirren has opened up about the aging process in a new interview with Allure magazine. The star, who celebrated her 72nd birthday back in July, told the magazine that she gets "absolutely insulted" when people treat her like a senior. She said: "This word 'anti-aging' - we know we're getting older. You just want to look and feel as great as you can on a daily basis."

She continued: "If people treat me like the age I am, I get absolutely insulted, really cross. I hate when people give up their seat for me. No, no, no. I don't want your seat." She also opened up about a sex icon in her twenties, revealing that her stunning looks weren't "fashionable" at the time. "I could see why — when I got far enough back from my young self — they called me sexy in those days," she said. "I fell into the cliché of sexiness: blonde hair, tits, waist, which I hated at the time because it was not fashionable. You had to be thin and have a cigarette and only wear black. And I just never fit into that look."

Helen is the cover star on Allure magazine

The Calendar Girls actress has previously spoken about her beauty regime, joking that she doesn't think moisturiser does anything. Talking at a L'Oreal panel chat in Cannes, she told the audience: "I'm not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I've always loved make-up. I'm an eternal optimist - I know that when I put my moisturiser on it probably does [nothing], but it just makes me feel better. I've always said to L'Oreal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better."