Alex Jones celebrated seven happy years of working with her glam squad on Tuesday. The One Show presenter took to her Instagram account to mark the special occasion, posting a photo of her with her stylist, Tess Wright, and hair and make-up artist, Liz Beckett – who was also celebrating her birthday. Alex, who looked stunning in a dove blue blouse from John Lewis, captioned the photo: "Today has been a lot of fun thanks to these girls @tesswright and birthday girl @lizbeckettmua. 7 years together and still going strong #dreamteam #glamsquad."

That same day, the trio had been busy at work on a shoot. Liz posted a photo on her own Instagram account of Alex's hair and make-up look. The mother-of-one looked stunning with a natural base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, while a bold flick of liquid liner, a dust of pink-hued eyeshadow and a defined brow enhanced her large brown eyes. Liz then worked her magic on Alex's hair – which looked lovely styled in loose waves and a sweeping side parting. Liz captioned the photo: "Lovely shoot today with Jones and Tessy. H&M me. Styling @tesswright Face @alexjonesthomson 7 years on and we're still in love."

Alex, who gave birth to her first child, son Teddy back in January, has enjoyed a busy few months. Most recently the 40-year-old TV presenter went on a week-long tour of Northern Ireland with The One Show, but couldn’t wait to reunite again with her little boy. The new mum delighted fans after posting a candid photo of her and Teddy enjoying some quality time together, which showed them sitting on the grass outside enjoying the sunny weather.