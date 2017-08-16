alex-jones

Alex Jones enjoys hanging out with her glam squad

The One Show presenter enjoys a close friendship with her stylist and hair and make-up artist

by Hanna Fillingham

Alex Jones celebrated seven happy years of working with her glam squad on Tuesday. The One Show presenter took to her Instagram account to mark the special occasion, posting a photo of her with her stylist, Tess Wright, and hair and make-up artist, Liz Beckett – who was also celebrating her birthday. Alex, who looked stunning in a dove blue blouse from John Lewis, captioned the photo: "Today has been a lot of fun thanks to these girls @tesswright and birthday girl @lizbeckettmua. 7 years together and still going strong #dreamteam #glamsquad."

Alex Jones and her glam squad were celebrating seven years working together 

That same day, the trio had been busy at work on a shoot. Liz posted a photo on her own Instagram account of Alex's hair and make-up look. The mother-of-one looked stunning with a natural base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, while a bold flick of liquid liner, a dust of pink-hued eyeshadow and a defined brow enhanced her large brown eyes. Liz then worked her magic on Alex's hair – which looked lovely styled in loose waves and a sweeping side parting. Liz captioned the photo: "Lovely shoot today with Jones and Tessy. H&M me. Styling @tesswright Face @alexjonesthomson 7 years on and we're still in love."

Liz Beckett was behind Alex's stunning hair and make-up look

Alex, who gave birth to her first child, son Teddy back in January, has enjoyed a busy few months. Most recently the 40-year-old TV presenter went on a week-long tour of Northern Ireland with The One Show, but couldn’t wait to reunite again with her little boy. The new mum delighted fans after posting a candid photo of her and Teddy enjoying some quality time together, which showed them sitting on the grass outside enjoying the sunny weather.

