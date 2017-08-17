Catherine Zeta-Jones exudes radiance in stunning selfie The Chicago actress rocked a smoky eye on her way to see a Broadway show

Catherine Zeta-Jones showcased her youthful good looks in a gorgeous new selfie during a trip to see a Broadway show. The actress made the simple task of getting a train ticket a glamorous affair, posing next to the ticket machine to take a photo of herself. The Chicago star looked elegant in a floral summer dress, and rocked a statement smoky eye. Her large brown eyes were outline in bold black liner and layers of mascara – which were complemented with a perfectly groomed brow. Catherine's complexion was enhanced with a natural base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, while a rose-tinted lip added a feminine touch to her look.

Another trip to see a Broadway show. #onelesscar A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

In the picture, Catherine's long, brunette hair was worn down in a sleek, straight do, while a pair of oversized shades rested on her head. She captioned the photo: "Another trip to see a Broadway show. Onelesscar." Shortly after uploading the photo, fans began complimenting Catherine on her appearance. "Looking beautiful as always," wrote one, while another added: "Stunning woman." A third said: "Catherine, you've got the look today."

My vintage kimono. Got this new piece at one of the great vintage stores in Vancouver, Canada whilst I was shooting there. A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Catherine often shares stylish photos of herself with fans on social media

Catherine often shares selfies on social media and they are hugely popular with fans. Last month, the star even shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her with her glam squad while on the film set of her new film, Cocaine Godmother, in Vancouver. In the image, Catherine showcased her natural beauty sporting minimal make-up, and looked ultra-stylish in a striped shirt teamed with jeans, black boots, and a vibrant bandana to accessorise. Her hair stylist, Adam James Phillip, and make-up artist Trefor Proud, who were on hand to help transform her for the role, were also pictured.

While Catherine is certainly genetically blessed, she gave fans all a serious case of beauty envy earlier in the year, after showcasing a rather impressive make-up cabinet, full of creams, balms and mists all neatly tucked away in true picture-ready fashion. The ultra-organised cupboard included essentials from La Prairie and Chanel, along with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream – a hero product that plumps and hydrates the complexion – something that is evidently working in her favour.