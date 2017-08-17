Rochelle Humes experiments with a bold beauty look The Saturdays singer delighted fans with a dramatic blue eye shadow in her latest selfie

Rochelle Humes usually plays it safe when it comes to her make-up routine, but the 28-year- old presenter unveiled a brand new look on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The singer-turned- presenter displayed a dramatic, smoky eye in a soft shade of midnight blue in her latest mirror selfie.

Rochelle is seen sitting at her dressing table, delicately resting one hand on her chin to show off her statement beauty look to perfection. Her sweep of dark eye shadow was an exact match for her navy Maje T-shirt, complemented by a pale pink lip set off with clear gloss. The Saturdays singer styled her hair in an elegant updo and wore a nude polish on her perfectly manicured nails.

Blue eyes and dirty mirrors 💙 A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Rochelle Humes looked fantastic with a bold new make-up look

The snapshot, captioned 'Blue eyes and dirty mirrors', was met with a chorus of praise from her loyal fans. One enthused, "Lovely eye make up!", while others branded the brunette "beautiful" and praised her "good eye colour".

Rochelle’s glamorous look was in aid of filming her TV show Ninja Warrior, which the star hosts alongside Ben Shephard. After posting a picture of her full ensemble, Rochelle was revealed to be rocking an A-line leather skirt from Claudie Pierlot and a pair of floral Gucci loafers.

#NinjaWarrior Day 2 🇬🇧 Tap for credits.. A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Rochelle shared another photo of her outfit of the day

Earlier this week, the mother-of- two – who raises young daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina with her husband Marvin Humes – admitted that she had enlisted her own mum to help her style her locks. Showing off her chic fishtail braid in an Instagram video, the down-to- earth star joked: "When your Mum comes over to watch the kids and you make her braid your hair like you're 10 again."

Rochelle and former JLS singer Marvin tied the knot at Blenheim Palace in 2012 in a romantic ceremony covered by HELLO!. Recalling her special day, she said: "It was all so overwhelming, I couldn't stop myself from crying. I looked at Marvin and his eyes were glassy. I kept thinking he might go too, but he held it down."