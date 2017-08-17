Twitter goes wild as The Chase's Anne Hegerty gets given a dramatic makeover on Loose Women The Governess looked sensational in a pastel blouse – and admitted she doesn’t like wearing her suit!

The Chase's Anne Hegerty, aka The Governess, is known for her trademark grey suit on the popular ITV quiz show, but on Thursday, fans were in for a shock when she showcased a stunning new look on Loose Women. The 59-year-old, who was given a makeover by the show's team before appearing on the panel, looked fantastic in feminine pastel shades, replacing The Governess's uniform for a soft pink kimono from New Look and a bold print dress from Asos. Beauty-wise, Anne was given a much softer make-under. Her complexion was enhanced with natural foundation and sweep of rose-hued blusher to compliment her outfit, while a smoky eye and pale pink lipstick completed her look.

What a transformation! The Chase star Anne Hegerty gets a Loose Women makeover. 😁 Top and shoes from @asos and kimono @newlookfashion #LWStyle A post shared by LooseWomen (@loosewomen) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Anne after her Loose Women make-over

Viewers of the popular ITV daytime show were stunned at Anne's transformation, with many flocking to Twitter to share their thoughts. "OMG WOW! You look amazing Anne, the look has taken years off you," one wrote. "Love the eyes," wrote another. A third added: "Looking lovely Anne. You've got great skin."

Anne as The Governess on The Chase

Anne told the panel that she didn’t miss wearing her trademark suit, admitting: "I don't know if I'd say I hate it. You know I love doing The Chase, it's fantastic, I hope it goes on being fantastic, but yeah that is not what I would chosen to wear."

While on the show, Anne also revealed that she was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome in 2005, which led to her eventually losing her job as a proofreader. The TV star then had to go on benefits before joining The Chase. Anne's emotional backstory lead to fans urging her to write a book. "Could have listened to you for ages on Loose Women. Have you written a book? I'd read it," one wrote. Another said: "So interesting to hear about Anne Gegerty. Good on you for being open, you are probably helping others now and are so relatable."