Find out who Victoria Beckham has named her favourite Estee Lauder lipstick after The fashion designer has named her favourite nude lipstick after a very important person

The countdown of the launch of Victoria Beckham's latest Estee Lauder collection has begun! The fashion designer's new make-up range is out on 1 September, and she has been exciting fans on social media by uploading teaser photos of key products. These include a nude lipstick, which she revealed is her favourite. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that the mother-of-four wanted to name the shade after a very important person – herself!

The modern matte lipstick was modelled by Victoria in a glamorous make-up photo, showing the former Spice Girl pose with a towel wrapped around her hair while clutching onto the lipstick. This isn’t the first time that Victoria has had fun with naming her lipsticks; another matte lipstick has been named Nude Spice, inspired by her Spice Girl days.

8/9 My favourite nude shade 'Victoria', now in a modern matte lipstick! xVB #VBxEsteeLauder @esteelauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Victoria Beckham showcasing the Victoria lipstick

This is Victoria's second make-up collection for Estee Lauder. Other preview products include eyeshadows in shimmer and colour pop hues, morning creams and long-lasting mascaras and eyeliners. The range also includes six make-up sets inspired by iconic cities, including London, New York and Paris.

Victoria announced her upcoming collection back in July, following the success of her debut make-up line last September, which saw her forest green eyeshadow and orange-red lipstick proving to be instant hits.

"I am so excited to be expanding my make-up collection with Estee Lauder and launching a second capsule. To work with Lachlan and Estee on the campaign was very special and a real honour," she said in a statement. "Inspired by my favourite cities in the world, this make-up collection reflects my personal beauty vision. I hope it will make women everywhere feel beautiful and confident."

Excited to reveal my new #VBxEsteeLauder makeup campaign. The collection will be available from 1st September 2017 - stay tuned for more details x VB @esteelauder @lachlanbailey A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Victoria announced her second collaboration with Estee Lauder back in July

Stephane de La Faverie, global brand president of Estee Lauder, is confident consumers will enjoy the new range and has praised Victoria's creativity.

"Like our founder, Estee, Victoria has a real understanding of what women want and has applied this to beauty in a very passionate and personal way. With this collection, Estee Lauder and Victoria will further amplify the aspirational beauty conversation with deeper product innovation, newly curated beauty looks and dynamic digital beauty content to inspire women around the world," he said.