Lisa Riley looks radiant with barely-there makeup on her way to the Loose Women studios The TV star looked flawless on her way to work on Monday morning

Lisa Riley looked fresh-faced and fabulous on her way to the Loose Women studios on Monday morning. The TV star posted a makeup-free selfie of herself in the back of a taxi, which highlighted her flawless, glowy complexion. Shortly after posting the picture, Lisa was inundated with messages from fans, complimenting her on her natural beauty. One wrote: "Love the natural look, you look great," while another said: "First thing I saw this morning on Instagram was your lovely smiling face." A third added: "You look amazing."

On my way into the studio for today's @loosewomen why don't you come and join us LIVE @itv 12.30pm 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️🐨☕️ A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

Lisa Riley looked stunning in a makeup-free photo on the way to the Loose Women studios

Lisa later showcased a stunning makeup look as she joined fellow Loose Women panelists, Colleen Nolan, Gloria Hunniford and Andrea McLean on the show. The former Emmerdale star's skin had been enhanced with a natural foundation and a sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, while a bold, smoky eye and strong brow highlighted her large eyes. The 41-year-old rocked a retro-inspired fashion look, wearing a patterned mini dress with a flared skirt and leg-lengthening heels.

Great show with such a GORGEOUS group of ladies!!! Love my job...surrounding myself with great people!!! @loosewomen #mademelaughtoday! A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Lisa's hair and makeup look on Loose Women

Lisa is back at work following a sun-soaked break in Mykonos, Greece. The warm weather suited Lisa well, causing one fan to brand her: "Bury's next top model," after she shared a filter-free selfie of her during her time away.

It's been an exciting year for Lisa, who added 'fragrance designer' to her growing list of achievements back in April after launching her new perfume, Change, for Idea World. Meanwhile, in May, the talented actress impressed fans with her harrowing portrayal of Lorna Bowen in BBC One's drama Three Girls, which reflected on Rochdale's shocking grooming ring.

No filter!!! Just the most incredible sunset in Mykonos....natural glow from inside!!!💛💛💛☀️☀️☀️ A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

The 41-year-old presenter recently enjoyed a summer holiday in Greece

Lisa is also set to release a diet book following her impressive weight loss journey, which has seen her shed an incredible 12 stone in weight and drop from a dress size 30 to a slim size 12 over the last few years. The book, which is titled Lisa Riley's Honesty Diet, will be out in December, and is set to offer encouragement and advice, along with an 'honesty diary' section and guilt-free recipes and tips for staying active.