Heidi Klum posts before-and-after beauty video – see the incredible transformation The supermodel's glam squad worked their magic ahead of her appearance on America's Got Talent

Even if you are one of the world's most iconic supermodels, a bit of make-up can still go a long way when preparing for a public appearance. On Wednesday, Heidi Klum proved just that, after posting a before-and-after video of her hair and make-up regime before going live on America's Got Talent. In the footage, a fresh-faced Heidi is seen sitting down as he hair is washed and then styled. Wearing a silk kimono, the mother-of-four looks at ease as she chats away to her glam squad as they work their magic.

12 new acts competing to make it to the semifinals.... who is going to wow us tonight? Watch @agt at 8pm to find out! #AGT @lindahaymakeup @hairbylorenzomartin A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Most notably, Heidi's eyes are enhanced with a metallic smoky eye, which involved applying black mascara and fake eyelashes, a defined cat eye flick, while her lids were dusted with a purple eyeshadow. The model's hair was given a sleek, straight blow-dry, and styled in a chic half up-do.

The video, which was captioned: "12 new acts competing to make it to the semifinals.... who is going to wow us tonight? Watch @agt at 8pm to find out! #AGT @lindahaymakeup@hairbylorenzomartin," was shared with fans on her Instagram account. Viewers were quick to compliment the star on her natural beauty, with many telling her she looked just as beautiful without the help of make-up. "You're equally as beautiful without makeup," one wrote, while another said: "Much better without makeup." A third added: "Heidi you are perfection."

It's been a busy few months for Heidi, who, as well as undertaking presenting duties, is set to launch her debut fashion line for Lidl. The talented model, who also boasts two fashion ranges, Heidi Klum Intimates and Heidi Klum Swim, branched out further with a New York inspired clothing line for the popular German supermarket.

Heidi's 18-piece collection is set to be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on 18 September. The location couldn’t be more perfect either, with the model having drawn inspiration from the city for her clothing line, which has been aptly named Heidi & the City.