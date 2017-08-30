Catherine Zeta-Jones showcase age-defying beauty in glamorous selfie The stunning actress looked younger than ever in her latest snap

Catherine Zeta-Jones just doesn't age! The 47-year-old actress was the envy of fans after posting a stunning photo of herself on Instagram this week. In the picture, the talented actress poses for the camera wearing a red silk kimono, with her long brown hair styled in a sleek up-do. Make-up wise, Catherine looks flawless with a natural base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks. A subtle outline of black liner brings out her dark brown eyes, and a tinted rose-hued lipgloss adds a feminine touch to her youthful look.

😊 #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Catherine Zeta-Jones wowed fans with this recent selfie

Unsurprisingly, the picture went down a treat with her followers after she uploaded the snap, one fan messaged her to say: "You always look beautiful," while another added: "Didn’t recognise you!!" A third thought that Catherine looked like another glamorous A-lister, writing: "You look like Victoria Beckham in this photo! Gorgeous."

And while Catherine is certainly genetically blessed, she gave fans a serious case of beauty envy earlier in the year, after showcasing a rather impressive make-up cabinet, full of creams, balms and mists all neatly tucked away in true picture-ready fashion. The ultra-organised cupboard included essentials from La Prairie and Chanel, along with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream – a hero product that plumps and hydrates the complexion – something that is evidently working in her favour.

Ready for a day of meetings. Exciting things coming for #CasaZetaJones A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Catherine looked sharp in a chic suit as she attended meetings for her new lifestyle brand

Of late, the mother-of-two has been busy launching her lifestyle range Casa Zeta-Jones, and posted another photo of her looking smart in a chic black and white trouser suit, which she teased: "Getting ready for a day of meetings. Exciting things to come for CasaZetaJones."

Catherine recently announced that she is launching a homeware collection with QVC in the United States on Thursday 28 September, but unfortunately it won't be available in the UK. The collection is set to include everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.