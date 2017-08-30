Britney Spears is praised by fans after posting 'unglammed' makeup-free selfie The pop sensation described the image as 'unglammed' and 'real'

Britney Spears posted a series of photos of herself without make-up this week – and she looked beautiful! The down-to-earth singer made a point of showing her fans what she looks like when she's at home and without a team of hair and make-up artists rallying around her. In the photos, the mother-of-two is seen pulling funny faces to the camera, embracing her bare-faced natural look, along with the "leftover mascara" under her eyes. She captioned the picture: "On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! I call this my morning coffee at home look #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye.."

Britney Spears impressed afns after uploading a series of makeup-free selfies

The photo delighted Britney's fans, who were quick to praise her for embracing her natural beauty. "Yes girl! Not afraid of being yourself," one wrote, while another said: "Thank you for literally being the only popstar who's not afraid to show the world what you look like with no makeup AND no filter. You look beautiful." A third added: "Thank you so much for showing young girls how you look not glammed up so they know how it is in real life."

Britney looks beautiful with and without make-up

Although she is now the picture of confidence, Britney recently opened up about her crippling anxiety which led to her highly-publicised breakdown in 2007. Speaking to Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, Britney explained: "From an early age I always felt that everyone was testing me. If [something] was not in place, it would have been enough to get me to this point of anxiety. I could get overwhelmed by a lot of very small, disproportionate things."

However, the Gimme More singer has now reached a stage where she is feeling more positive and happy. She added: "I am in a much better place in my life, and the two children shaped my personality, filled me, made me less worried about what is happening to me."