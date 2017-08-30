britney-1

Britney Spears is praised by fans after posting 'unglammed' makeup-free selfie

The pop sensation described the image as 'unglammed' and 'real'

by Hanna Fillingham

Britney Spears posted a series of photos of herself without make-up this week – and she looked beautiful! The down-to-earth singer made a point of showing her fans what she looks like when she's at home and without a team of hair and make-up artists rallying around her. In the photos, the mother-of-two is seen pulling funny faces to the camera, embracing her bare-faced natural look, along with the "leftover mascara" under her eyes. She captioned the picture: "On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me… so nice to meet all of you!! I call this my morning coffee at home look #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye.."

Britney Spears impressed afns after uploading a series of makeup-free selfies

The photo delighted Britney's fans, who were quick to praise her for embracing her natural beauty. "Yes girl! Not afraid of being yourself," one wrote, while another said: "Thank you for literally being the only popstar who's not afraid to show the world what you look like with no makeup AND no filter. You look beautiful." A third added: "Thank you so much for showing young girls how you look not glammed up so they know how it is in real life."

Britney-Spears-loose-women

Britney looks beautiful with and without make-up

Although she is now the picture of confidence, Britney recently opened up about her crippling anxiety which led to her highly-publicised breakdown in 2007. Speaking to Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, Britney explained: "From an early age I always felt that everyone was testing me. If [something] was not in place, it would have been enough to get me to this point of anxiety. I could get overwhelmed by a lot of very small, disproportionate things."

However, the Gimme More singer has now reached a stage where she is feeling more positive and happy. She added: "I am in a much better place in my life, and the two children shaped my personality, filled me, made me less worried about what is happening to me."

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment