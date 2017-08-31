Victoria Beckham shares cheeky underwear snap from her bathroom The mother-of-four looked tanned and toned in the Instagram photo

Victoria Beckham surprised fans as she posed in her underwear and uploaded the photo on Instagram. The mother-of-four was giving fans a glimpse of her daily routine as she applied her make-up in her bathroom, showing off her tanned and toned figure in the revealing snap. Victoria, 43, told her followers: "Discover my formula for flawless skin - #VBxEsteeLauder launching this Friday 1st September x VB victoriabeckham.com #VBDoverSt@esteelauder."

The former Spice Girl was the perfect model for her new make-up collaboration, which launches on Friday. The range includes make-up sets inspired by some of her favourite cities: London, Paris, LA, Miami and New York. Victoria said: "My experience in front of the camera has taught me how the right light can create the perfect skin tone and texture, and give definition to bone structure. These Signature products recreate that same effect for you."

Discover my formula for flawless skin - #VBxEsteeLauder launching this Friday 1st September x VB victoriabeckham.com #VBDoverSt @esteelauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Victoria's new make-up range launches on Friday

One of her hero products is a nude matte lipstick which Victoria has fittingly named after herself. Earlier this month, David Beckham's wife shared a glamorous photo of herself wearing the neutral shade and clutching onto the lipstick. It wasn't the first time Victoria has had fun naming her lipsticks; another matte lipstick is called Nude Spice, inspired by her Spice Girl days.

This is Victoria's second make-up collection for Estee Lauder. Other preview products include eyeshadows in shimmer and colour pop hues, morning creams and long-lasting mascaras and eyeliners. "I am so excited to be expanding my make-up collection with Estee Lauder and launching a second capsule. To work with Lachlan and Estee on the campaign was very special and a real honour," she said in a statement. "Inspired by my favourite cities in the world, this make-up collection reflects my personal beauty vision. I hope it will make women everywhere feel beautiful and confident."