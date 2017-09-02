Make-up free Victoria Beckham is all smiles as she treats fans to a beauty tutorial
The former Spice Girl was showcasing new products from her Estee Lauder collection
Victoria Beckham has a lot to smile about right now. The former Spice Girls singer's much-anticipated second make-up collection for Estee Lauder has finally hit the shelves, and to celebrate, Victoria treated fans to a make-up tutorial. Notorious for her stern expressions and trademark pout, the mum-of-four looked beautiful as she smiled while creating her go-to beauty look.
The video, which was posted on her Instagram account, began with a make-up free Victoria sitting in her bathroom, looking glamorous in a black silk dressing gown while applying a smoky eye look using her products.
Victoria Beckham treated fans to a make-up tutorial
Victoria wrote besides the video that she had created "red carpet ready eyes", saying: " Let me show you how to get red carpet ready eyes… view the first of my Beauty Video Series through the link in my bio and shop the look! x VB." The fashion designer also gave fans a list of the products she had used, adding: "Products used: My Eye Palette in Blanc, Noir, Gris and Bordeaux, Smudgy Matte Eyeliner in Graphite, Eye Kajal in Black Saffron Vanille with sharpener and Eye Ink Mascara in Blackest."
The mum-of-four gave a rare smile as she spoke about her new make-up products
Viewers were quick to compliment Victoria on her natural beauty, with one messaging: " All of a sudden I've now become a VB fan #naturalbeauty#nofillersneeded," while another said: "Just as stunning without makeup, looks awesome." A third added: "I loved the tutorial, plus you did it all with one hand! Awesome!"
Fans were impressed with Victoria's make-up skills
One of Victoria's hero products is a nude matte lipstick which she has fittingly named after herself. Earlier this month, David Beckham's wife shared a glamorous photo of herself wearing the neutral shade and clutching onto the lipstick. It wasn't the first time Victoria has had fun naming her lipsticks; another matte lipstick is called Nude Spice, inspired by her Spice Girls days.
Other preview products include eyeshadows in shimmer and colour pop hues, morning creams and long-lasting mascaras and eyeliners.
