Make-up free Victoria Beckham is all smiles as she treats fans to a beauty tutorial The former Spice Girl was showcasing new products from her Estee Lauder collection

Victoria Beckham has a lot to smile about right now. The former Spice Girls singer's much-anticipated second make-up collection for Estee Lauder has finally hit the shelves, and to celebrate, Victoria treated fans to a make-up tutorial. Notorious for her stern expressions and trademark pout, the mum-of-four looked beautiful as she smiled while creating her go-to beauty look.

The video, which was posted on her Instagram account, began with a make-up free Victoria sitting in her bathroom, looking glamorous in a black silk dressing gown while applying a smoky eye look using her products.

STORY: Victoria Beckham shares cheeky underwear snap from her bathroom

Let me show you how to get red carpet ready eyes… view the first of my Beauty Video Series through the link in my bio and shop the look! x VB #VBxEsteeLauder Products used: My Eye Palette in Blanc, Noir, Gris and Bordeaux, Smudgy Matte Eyeliner in Graphite, Eye Kajal in Black Saffron Vanille with sharpener and Eye Ink Mascara in Blackest A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 1, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a make-up tutorial

Victoria wrote besides the video that she had created "red carpet ready eyes", saying: " Let me show you how to get red carpet ready eyes… view the first of my Beauty Video Series through the link in my bio and shop the look! x VB." The fashion designer also gave fans a list of the products she had used, adding: "Products used: My Eye Palette in Blanc, Noir, Gris and Bordeaux, Smudgy Matte Eyeliner in Graphite, Eye Kajal in Black Saffron Vanille with sharpener and Eye Ink Mascara in Blackest."

The mum-of-four gave a rare smile as she spoke about her new make-up products

Viewers were quick to compliment Victoria on her natural beauty, with one messaging: " All of a sudden I've now become a VB fan #naturalbeauty#nofillersneeded," while another said: "Just as stunning without makeup, looks awesome." A third added: "I loved the tutorial, plus you did it all with one hand! Awesome!"

Fans were impressed with Victoria's make-up skills

One of Victoria's hero products is a nude matte lipstick which she has fittingly named after herself. Earlier this month, David Beckham's wife shared a glamorous photo of herself wearing the neutral shade and clutching onto the lipstick. It wasn't the first time Victoria has had fun naming her lipsticks; another matte lipstick is called Nude Spice, inspired by her Spice Girls days.

Other preview products include eyeshadows in shimmer and colour pop hues, morning creams and long-lasting mascaras and eyeliners.