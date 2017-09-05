Hands-on Victoria Beckham surprises fans with a makeover at Selfridges The former Spice Girl surprised shoppers as she did their make-up

Victoria Beckham surprised shoppers as she treated them to a personal makeover at Selfridges in central London. The beauty guru was showcasing her new make-up collection with Estee Lauder when she demonstrated her tips and tricks with a lucky few. The mum-of-four caused a meltdown among fans, who jostled their way to the shop floor to catch a glimpse of Victoria.

"Had such a great time meeting my customers," she wrote on Instagram, adding in another post: "Thank you to my customers! I had an amazing time sharing my tips and tricks with you!" Victoria was also the perfect model for her own fashion line, wearing a suede red top and skirt from her spring summer 18 collection.

Victoria treated shoppers to a makeover

David Beckham's wife has been promoting her new beauty range with gusto on social media. Last week, she treated fans to a make-up tutorial. Notorious for her stern expressions and trademark pout, Victoria looked beautiful as she smiled while creating her go-to beauty look. The Instagram video began with a make-up free Victoria sitting in her bathroom, looking glamorous in a black silk dressing gown while applying a smoky eye look using her products.

The beauty guru has just launched her second make-up collection

Her new make-up range, which dropped on Friday, includes make-up sets inspired by some of her favourite cities: London, Paris, LA, Miami and New York. Victoria said: "My experience in front of the camera has taught me how the right light can create the perfect skin tone and texture, and give definition to bone structure. These Signature products recreate that same effect for you." One of her hero products is a nude matte lipstick which Victoria has fittingly named after herself. Other products include eyeshadows in shimmer and colour pop hues, morning creams and long-lasting mascaras and eyeliners.