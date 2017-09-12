Cheryl reveals how her beauty regime has changed since welcoming baby Bear The singer has given her first TV interview since becoming a mum

Cheryl has made a confession that plenty of new mums can relate to. The singer has revealed that her beauty regime took a drastic overhaul after she welcomed her son Bear in March. Cheryl, who is usually preened to perfection, admitted that she hardly ever wears make-up now since becoming a full-time mum.

Speaking in a trailer for This Morning ahead of her TV appearance on Wednesday, Cheryl said: "Since becoming a mam, my beauty regime has actually gone out of the window. It's just been recently that I've had time to start applying it again and it's been lovely actually. I went out for dinner a few weeks ago and it was strange to see myself made up again but lovely at the same time." She added: "When you are taking care of a baby 24/7 it's just not practical."

Cheryl is set to make her first TV interview as a mum

In another trailer for the show, Cheryl shared her top beauty trick, saying: "My top tips for new mams would be, you don't always get time to moisturise, when you've jumped in the shower quickly while they're napping, or have a quick bath, so my thing would be, go in the bath and put in bath oil in with you so you don't have to worry about that and you're moisturised when you come out." She revealed: "I use coconut oil from head to toe. Literally, you can eat it, put it on your hair and you can put it on your face, your body. It's brilliant stuff."

Cheryl is set to make her much-awaited appearance on This Morning's beauty segment, which will also mark her first TV interview since giving birth five months ago. The 34-year-old pop star will tell viewers all about her beauty regime, how to get that camera-ready look, plus life since becoming a mother to Bear.

Watch Cheryl on ITV's This Morning, Wednesday from 10.30am.