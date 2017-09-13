Victoria Beckham's make-up tutorial is interrupted by a sweet surprise from her children David and the children sent Victoria a sweet gift ahead of her fashion show

Doting mum Victoria Beckham couldn’t help but smile after receiving a sweet surprise from husband David and their four children – even if they did interrupt her make-up tutorial! The star was in the middle of telling fans about some of the latest products from her new Estee Lauder collection, with the video focusing on a pink-hued Cheek Crème in Blonde Mink. In the tutorial, which was posted on her Instagram account, Victoria told viewers "not to be afraid of pink" while applying the crème to her cheekbones. Her train of thought was cut short, however, by a surprise delivery of flowers and note, which were delivered to her bathroom door to wish her good luck with her fashion show.

Don't be afraid of pink ladies.. My latest Beauty Series is now live.. with a sweet interruption from my family! Shop the look and watch the video at the link in my bio or make an appointment at my Dover Street store to learn how! x VB victoriabeckham.com #VBxEsteeLauder @esteelauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

"That is so cute," she exclaimed, before reading out the note on camera. It said: "Dear Mummy good luck with your show, we are very proud. Love David, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper." Victoria's new collection, VBSS18, went down a storm on Sunday during New York Fashion Week, with both David and Brooklyn watching proudly from the front row. Prior to the show, Victoria posted a photo showing her doing some last-minute ironing backstage.

Look who I bumped into back stage! Love u @brooklynbeckham X #VBSS18 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The former Spice Girl's make-up collection with Estee Lauder, meanwhile, hit the shelves at the beginning of the month, with products including eyeshadows in shimmer and colour pop hues, morning creams and long-lasting mascaras and eyeliners. One of her hero products, a modern matte nude lipstick, has even been fittingly named after herself – Victoria.

Victoria has also hinted that her Estee Lauder make-up line is the start of more to come, telling People that it was "only the beginning" of her beauty adventure.

"I've learned so much over the years," she said "I have a point of view and I wanted to create the key must-have items that every woman should have in her make-up bag, and I really think that I've done that. This is really only the beginning - there is so much more that I have to say. I'm very passionate about this. Everything has a point of view and it's very different to anything else that is out there."