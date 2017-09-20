Rochelle Humes looks flawless in make-up free gym video The mother-of-two looked radiant and fresh faced following a fitness class

Rochelle Humes is a natural beauty! The Saturdays star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of videos taken during her fitness class, including a close-up of her flawless, make-up free face following a grueling workout session. The mother-of-two looked stunning, despite the fact she had just endured a "tougher than tough" regime. The star told fans: "I have just finished a tougher than tough sesh with P Mac today, I told him I was feeling tired, but did he care? Not so much!"

Rochelle Humes looked fabulous make-up free

The 28-year-old wore her brunette hair scraped back in a topknot, and flaunted her clear complexion and flawless high cheekbones. Rochelle, who shares young daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina with her husband Marvin Humes, often experiments with her hair and beauty looks. Despite looking flawless with minimal aids, the singer enjoys playing around with different styles, and rarely puts a foot wrong.

Rochelle had been hard at work at the gym

Back in August, Rochelle got into the festival spirit while at V Festival, and rocked a gorgeous make-up look for the occasion. The Saturdays' singer posted a photo of her at the event with a friend. Her eyelids were dusted with a rose gold eyeshadow and lash lengthening mascara was applied to her top lashes. To add a touch of glitz and glamour to her look, Rochelle applied stick on gemstones just below her eyes. Her skin meanwhile, looked flawless with a glowy, natural coverage and a sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks.

Rochelle also enjoys playing around with different hairstyles, which have recently included volume-heavy curls, a sleek, straight do and pretty milkmaid braids – that were styled by the star's mum, Roz Wiseman. Showing off her chic braid in an Instagram video, the down-to- earth star joked: "When your Mum comes over to watch the kids and you make her braid your hair like you're 10 again."